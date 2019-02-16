THON 2019: Your BJC Food And Merchandise Pricing Guide

If you’ve been walking the concourse, practicing the line dance, or organizing your committee, you’ve probably worked up an appetite. Luckily, the Bryce Jordan Center has a wide selection of food stands and vendors that’ll satisfy your cravings and keep you engaged at THON.

BJC Concession Stands

The largest food vendor in the arena, the concession stands feature almost everything the BJC has to offer. You can grab $5 breakfast sandwiches as well as bagels, fruit, and coffee in the mornings. Fan favorites including $10 chicken baskets and $5 nachos can be found here all day long.

Pretzel Revolution

Think of your favorite food. Now, picture it inside a pretzel. That’s pretty much the idea behind Pretzel Revolution, whose menu features $5 pretzel hot dogs and cinnamon pretzels. Looking for a real adventure? Try the stand’s stuffed pretzels, which include $10 buffalo chicken pretzels, $9 ham and cheese or pizza pretzels, and the fan favorite banana Nutella-stuffed pretzel for just $7.

House of Hoagies

Hoagies? Subs? Grinders? Whatever you call them, House of Hoagies provides an easy way to get your sandwich fix at THON. Its simple menu consists of one of the BJC’s best deals: $8 for a reasonably sized hoagie and a bag of chips. This sandwich is probably what you’d expect from stadium fare food, but it’ll satisfy your cravings for the time being.

Cinnamon Roasted

If you’ve walked the concourse this weekend, you’ve definitely noticed the intoxicating smells coming from this little stand. Although it’s menu is small, these treats are sure to please. You can get your choice of cinnamon-roasted almonds, cashews, or pecans for $5 (small size) or $8 (large size). Kettle corn is also offered for $5.

Kono Pizza

Looking for a somewhat more convenient way to eat pizza? Kono Pizza’s iconic pizza-in-a-cone is offered at this stand outside portal 2. Patrons can get a cheese cone for $6 or, if they’re feeling *bold*, grab a pepperoni cone for a dollar more.

Roaring Grill

Philly cheesesteak snobs, beware! Roaring Grill offers a variety of sandwiches and appetizers including cheesesteaks, salads, and mozzarella sticks. Mozzarella sticks and curly fries can be purchased for $5 each. $8 will get you either your choice of a beef or chicken cheesesteak topped with cheese whiz or provolone (real ones know cheese whiz is where it’s at), or a customizable entrée-size salad for $8 as well.

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Stand

One of the BJC’s most beloved comfort foods, grilled cheese is served day-round for just $3 at this stand. You can pair it with a cup of piping tomato soup for another $3, or add an Oh Snap! pickle for $2.

Grab & Go Snack Bar

In a rush to make it back to the stands in time for the next line dance? The Grab & Go Snack Bar offers a variety of fresh fruits, trail mixes, and drinks for cheap outside of portal 9. Whole fruits like bananas and oranges will run you $1, while a PB&J or a hummus and pretzel combo will cost you $3 each.

Dippin’ Dots

Spherical ice cream? Sign us up. This summertime favorite is available at two locations on the BJC concourse. $7 will get you a large cup of any one of Dippin’ Dots’ many flavors.

Berkey Creamery Outlet

Have you worked up a sweat practicing the line dance in the stands? Cool off with a pint of Creamery ice cream for $7, or “mini” pints for $4. Fan favorite flavors including Death by Chocolate, Peachy Paterno, and THON Golden Ripple are offered here. This stand also sells unique items including $2 Lunchables, $3 Cliff bars, and $2 Chobani yogurts.

THON Merchandise Stand

Do you feel the need to tell the world that you were at THON 2019 using your clothes? Look no further than THON’s main merchandise stand located outside portals 3 and 4. This stand has enough THON gear to clothe you for a week, but they’ll cost you a pretty penny. The cheapest shirt here costs $13, while the stand’s most expensive shirt costs $40.

