Onward Reviews: THON’s House Of Hoagies

THON is always looking for ways to spice up the food at the BJC: Ask anyone who tried the banana Nutella-stuffed pretzel last year. We’ve seen the House of Hoagies in the BJC a few times, but never during the wee hours of THON.

House of Hoagies is an option for THON spectators to get their sandwich fix during the long haul in the BJC. The stand features the following toppings to fill the McLanahan’s-shaped emptiness in your stomach:

Ham or Turkey

Cooper Sharp Cheese or Provolone

Mayo, Mustard, Oil, and Vinegar

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Banana Peppers, Pickles

The hoagie checks in at $8, which is a steep but expected cost of any THON food. Dietz & Watson are the masterminds behind the meal, which includes a free bag of potato chips.

We sent two of our hungry staffers try the hoagies. While they hit the spot for two boys from eastern PA in the middle of THON, they were mostly overrated and overpriced for what you paid for:

Tim Reams: Ham and Cooper Sharp

I hail from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. This affords few benefits, but being a hoagie snob is one of them. Hoagies are about the quality of the ingredients and the construction of a delicious sandwich.

While Dietz & Watson’s House of Hoagies doesn’t completely miss the mark, it ultimately falls short for me despite the spot it hit compared to the other selections in the BJC. For a steep $8, the hoagie is rather skimpy with only a few slices of lunch meat and cheese on a 6-inch roll. While this won’t necessarily make or break the overall hoagie experience, it’s disheartening because the quality of the ingredients was definitely favorable.

The most critical aspect of any hoagie however rests on the quality of the hoagie roll. Let me preface this by saying that the rolls at House of Hoagies were not the worst I have ever encountered, but these hoagie rolls really missed the mark for me and left much to be desired: a bad bun can ruin an entire hoagie experience.

The whole experiences gets a 5/10 for me, but what more can you ask for in the middle of the night at THON?

Matt Paolizzi: Turkey and Provolone



The hoagies were, well, what you would expect from hoagies at THON. I wasn’t blown away, nor was I repulsed. They were just your basic hoagies. I got something basic: turkey, provolone, mustard, oregano, and lettuce. Everything was fine, and to be honest, it all really tasted good. The rolls were good quality and I was surprisingly impressed by them. Everything else was run-of-the-mill. The worst thing about these hoagies were the price. THON food prices are always wallet-busters, but $8 for a six-inch hoagies and tiny bag of chips is a little much. In review: decent hoagies, horrible prices. If you really want them though, I won’t blame you. I may go back for another out of pure desperation.

About the Author

Tim Reams is the HR Strategic Partner for Onward State, but he's still churning out the good photos and stories occasionally. He's a junior majoring in Labor Employment Relations, minoring in one too many things, and he'll probably become the next Onward State schmuck to go to law school. Tim comes from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area (yes where the TV show the office is based off of) and was raised a die hard fan of all things Penn State. For any inquiries or spamming email [email protected], or feel free to sliiiiide into his DMs on twitter @TPReams.

