We Want To See Your THON Tattoos
Calling all inked alums, students, faculty, and Penn State fans: We want to see your best THON tattoos.
Whether you’re a student dancing down on the floor of the BJC or an alumnus streaming THON from across the country, we want to see your best tattoos FTK. Whether you got a THON ribbon or the Four Diamonds logo for your piece, we want to see it!
Take a pic of your ink and send it to [email protected] and make sure to include the answers to the following questions:
- Name (duh)
- What is your affiliation to Penn State or what year did you graduate from Penn State?
- Why did you get this tattoo?
- When did you get the ink?
Feel free to include any and all backstories behind the ink (as long as you don’t mind it being on the internet) along with the submissions.
