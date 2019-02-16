PSU news by
THON

We Want To See Your THON Tattoos

By Tim Reams
2/16/19 12:13 am

Calling all inked alums, students, faculty, and Penn State fans: We want to see your best THON tattoos.

Whether you’re a student dancing down on the floor of the BJC or an alumnus streaming THON from across the country, we want to see your best tattoos FTK. Whether you got a THON ribbon or the Four Diamonds logo for your piece, we want to see it!

Take a pic of your ink and send it to [email protected] and make sure to include the answers to the following questions:

  • Name (duh)
  • What is your affiliation to Penn State or what year did you graduate from Penn State?
  • Why did you get this tattoo?
  • When did you get the ink?

Feel free to include any and all backstories behind the ink (as long as you don’t mind it being on the internet) along with the submissions.

About the Author

Tim Reams

is the HR Strategic Partner for Onward State, but he's still churning out the good photos and stories occasionally. He's a junior majoring in Labor Employment Relations, minoring in one too many things, and he'll probably become the next Onward State schmuck to go to law school. Tim comes from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area (yes where the TV show the office is based off of) and was raised a die hard fan of all things Penn State. For any inquiries or spamming email [email protected], or feel free to sliiiiide into his DMs on twitter @TPReams.

Comments

