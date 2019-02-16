What We Learned About Penn State Football’s Incoming Freshmen From Their Pep Rally Routine

Penn State football narrowly fell to the men’s gymnastics team in this year’s THON pep rally, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t any takeaways from the team’s performance.

Here is a clip of the football’s teams performance from tonight’s pep rally.

As you can see, the team had an electric routine prepared with plenty of funny moments. Even so, I don’t think anyone is taking down the men’s gymnastics team anytime soon. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest moments and best performances from the football team’s routine and see what it could mean for future seasons.

Will Levis Can Get Up

The freshman quarterback from Connecticut may be buried deep on the depth chart, but his hurdling abilities are second to none. Well, actually, we can think of one person… But anyway, look out for this in seasons to come, as Levis may just make some highlight-reel plays in the air for the Nittany Lions.

Marquis Wilson Is A Character

Another player from Connecticut, Wilson played a big role in tonight’s performance. The cornerback showed off some slick dance moves on the middle of the stage tonight, and even ripped his shirt off and tossed it to the crowd at the end of the performance. Last time I checked, confidence is key for a corner, and Wilson seems to have it on lock.

Ellis Brooks Is A… Backstreet Boys Fan?

Brooks took to the front of the stage at one point in the routine to belt out the Backstreet Boys’ hit song “Everybody,” only to be yanked back by his teammates a few seconds into singing.

I’m not quite sure this is the type of music a football player should include in his pre-game pump up playlist, but it’s only weird if it doesn’t work. If The Backstreet Boys get Brooks in the right state of mind to hit opposing team’s quarterbacks as hard as possible, I’m all in.

Is This Team Obsessed With Wigs?

The football team once again threw a player in a wig, just like it did during THON 2018. Is this some sort of coaching tactic by James Franklin, or are wigs just the new fashion for this team?

Everyone’s Taking A Page Out Of Saquon Barkley’s Book

I lost count of every player who hit a backflip during the minute-long routine. Whether or not this means they’ll be more inclined to do so in game remains to be seen. But they definitely looked like our old No. 26 on the dance floor.

This Looks Like A Unified Freshman Class

If the freshmen’s teamwork and execution are any indication of how they’ll play on the field, Penn State has a lot to be excited about when it comes to this freshman class. The perfectly timed hurdles? The well-timed dance moves? This group of guys is ready to work together and win big games for Penn State.

About the Author

Will Pegler

