Interactive Map: THON Around The World

By Patrick Arnold
2/17/19 3:14 am

THON enthusiasts are keeping tabs on the dance marathon from all over the world. Earlier this weekend, we asked to let us know where you’re supporting THON from if you couldn’t make it to the Bryce Jordan Center.

Based on your submission, we’ve put together an interactive map so you can see where others are THON-ing from — a visual representation of the global impact of the organization and its mission.

Each blue point represents a Penn Stater supporting THON. To see more about someone at a specific location, click on any point to find out their name, where they’re following from, and their connection to THON.

Keep submitting your responses letting us know where you’re tuning in or supporting from. We’ll continue adding points to the map to see how far and how many THON has reached outside Happy Valley.

Patrick Arnold

Patrick Arnold is a freshman studying broadcast journalism. Can usually be found watching sports or youtube. Oddly obsessed with comedy, music, and high school recruiting. Feel free to contact Patrick on Twitter: @parnold10, or via Email: [email protected]

