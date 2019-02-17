My Hero Zero Rocks BJC Before Final Four

Guess My Hero Zero won’t be Go Go Gadjet’s replacement as the last act before dancers sit.

The local cover band took the stage just before the start of the Final Four — rocking the Bryce Jordan Center with a mish-mash of classics during its set.

“We put together a whole set of throwbacks. We just want you to sing,” frontman Jason O said.

He already took the stage earlier during THON with quite the interesting solo set (he had everything from a keyboard to a kazoo). Other frontman Peter Olumese was missing, but the THON regulars still managed to create a memorable time.

Let’s put it this way, one second the band’s engaging the crowd with “Shout,” then next it’s jumping over to the Chainsmokers’ “Closer,” before moving on to Kesha’s “Tik Tok.” These folks go just about everywhere and it’s the kind of performance that keeps the BJC going as it starts to fill up for the peak of the weekend.

“This is absolutely hands down our favorite show of the year,” Jason O said before bass player Greg Folsom took over the mic for “1985.”

Let’s put it this way: If you’ve been to Champs for a Friday night when My Hero Zero’s there, you know Jason O can pull off just about anything. He can go from belting Kelly Clarkson’s “Since You’ve Been Gone” and Katy Perry’s “Firework,” then immediately transition into “Let’s Go State” chants, and somehow pull “Seven Nation Army” out of his hat, all in the span of about four minutes.

Before you even realize it, he has a trumpet in his hand and leads the crowd in “Hail to the Lion” like he’s the drum major of the Blue Band.

The other two members of the band, Jordan Thompson and Mike Lee, also got the chance to lead with the mic — once again showing the band’s versatility by bringing some Blink-182 and John Denver vibes, as well as putting on a rendition of “Sweet Caroline.”

The Nittany Lion joined My Hero Zero on stage for a poppin’ performance of “Livin’ on a Prayer,” then Jason O slowed it down to round out the set. The BJC, arm-in-arm, listened to the band close out with the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris.”

