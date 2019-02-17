PSU news by
THON

Pennsylvania-Born Singer Riley Roth Gives THON Another Quiet Acoustic Performance

Dana Lipshutz | Onward State
By Matt Paolizzi
2/17/19 12:25 am

Following Jason O’s solo performance, Pennsylvania-born and Nashville-based musician Riley Roth stepped up the the THON stage. Accompanied by State College area musician Eric Farmer on the cajon, Roth played a mellow acoustic set much like Jason O’s.

Roth started out with an original, “Bad Together,” but much like the performance she was following up, her own material didn’t seem to elicit much crowd response.

Promising the next one “would be something you all would know,” Roth pulled out THON cover classic “Closer.” It, unsurprisingly, got a nice response from the BJC crowd as spectators responded well to a song they actually knew.

She finished up her set with another original, her first-ever single under her new label. “Friendly” followed in the footsteps of her other original song with some light applause form the crowd and not much more.

About the Author

Matt Paolizzi

Matt is a sophomore majoring in Secondary Education, minoring in philosophy, and is from the fabled land of "just outside Philly." He'll gladly talk your ear off about anything from Picasso to Wu-Tang Clan and lives and dies by Philly sports. Send him seething rants and death threats at [email protected]

Comments

