Playa Bowls Excited To Give Back To THON 2019

Dancers and THON families on the BJC floor will be able to enjoy acaí bowls and smoothies Sunday morning, thanks to Playa Bowls, which opened downtown last month.

The shop will also provide this year’s dancers with some wearable swag and a month-long 10 percent discount.

Supporting THON hits close to home for franchise owner Desiree Arroyo, a Penn State alumna was previously diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy treatments. Playa Bowls’ green juice and smoothies were the only thing she could eat to get the necessary nutrients to stay healthy after dealing with intense nausea.

“As an alumna, all I ever wanted to do was give back to the school that gave me so much,” Arroyo said. “One of my favorite memories at Penn State was THON, and to be able to have the opportunity to be involved in THON again and give back was a dream [of mine].”

Although she didn’t participate directly in THON during her time at Penn State, Arroyo is humbled to be able to give back to the organization this year. The shop also hosted its own “THON Day” in the week leading up to THON and donated 10 percent of the day’s sales.

“These students do so much for the kids,” Arroyo said. “I’m just proud to be able to be a sponsor.”

