Power Ranking Your THON 2019 Final Four Line Dances

One of the many great traditions of the Final Four is the throwback line dances. If you’re a senior, this half hour span where every line dance you’ve been at Penn State for is played is the time to get nostalgic.

To get you ready for this great set, we’ve power ranked the five most recent line dances. The formula is simple; we broke it down into six parts — stretching/intro, chorus, Penn State verse, news/sports verse, pop culture verse, and dance break/close — and gave it points based on how it ranked in each of those categories (five points for first…one point for last):

This line dance just didn’t stack up to the two that came previously and I think it disappointed mostly for that reason. The chorus wasn’t as strong as some others (although, certainly better than this year’s). Its peak was the pop culture verse — doing pretty well to showcase a year of nonsense.

Yes we realize it’s a tie with 2018, but this isn’t soccer or the NFL, so we don’t do ties. After deliberation, we decided 2015 was superior to 2018.

Maybe because it’s been so long since (and to be fair, I wasn’t in college for this THON), but this one ranked near the bottom of most categories — excluding the chorus, which was incredible. Even at the time, though, people felt there was much left to be desired with this line dance. Also, watch the video. We’re not entirely sure how anyone had the energy to do this for 46 hours.

This year’s line dance fairs somewhere in the middle. It did well in a few categories, like the dance break and the news/sports verse. It’s one huge detractor is that the chorus really doesn’t match up in intensity to any of the other line dances on this list. It’s just not entirely memorable or something you’d want to shout at the top of your lungs.

This line dance was just solid from start to finish. It didn’t finish below third in any category, although it only finished above third in just two categories. Its highlight is without a doubt the Penn State verse. Is there any better lead in to the chorus than “Smell the roses, bags are packed, Penn State football, guess who’s back?”

Three words: Blast off, BJC. This finished in first place in three categories — stretching/intro, news/sports, and the dance break. Seriously, it’s been three years and the dab during the Lion King remix is still relevant. The only big downfall is the Penn State verse, but to be fair, it didn’t have the best of events to work with (2015 football season peaked with “five home games in a row”).

If you’re willing to challenge that this is the best line dance, then power to you.

Here’s how the rankings shook out in each category:

Stretching/Intro

2016 2019 2017 2018 2015

Chorus

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Penn State verse

2017 2015 2019 2018 2016

Pop Culture verse

2018 2017 2016 2019 2015

Dance Break/Close

2016 2019 2017 2015 2018

