Violinist Churns Out Bangers For Early Morning THON Crowd
If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times. You have not lived until you’ve seen the THON After Hours acts.
Sometimes you get something like a ska band and other times you get something like PSUkulele. In this particular instance, we got bangers of the 21st century played on the violin.
Penn State student Manny Houndo took to the THON stage in the early Sunday morning hours. You might’ve heard of him before from getting a shoutout from Beyonce for cranking out “Drunk In Love” on the violin.
If you hadn’t, you would’ve found out you were in for something special that can only happen at some obscure hour of THON from the first moment he put bow to strings.
The first song was Zombie Nation, and it was incredible.
He wasn’t done there. Houndo played Post Malone’s “Congratulations,” Macklemore’s “Thrift Shop,” and Tiesto’s “Jackie Chan,” among other things you never expected to hear on a violin.
Please never change, THON After Hours. This is the artistry we crave.
