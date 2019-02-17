Violinist Churns Out Bangers For Early Morning THON Crowd

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times. You have not lived until you’ve seen the THON After Hours acts.

Sometimes you get something like a ska band and other times you get something like PSUkulele. In this particular instance, we got bangers of the 21st century played on the violin.

Penn State student Manny Houndo took to the THON stage in the early Sunday morning hours. You might’ve heard of him before from getting a shoutout from Beyonce for cranking out “Drunk In Love” on the violin.

If you hadn’t, you would’ve found out you were in for something special that can only happen at some obscure hour of THON from the first moment he put bow to strings.

The first song was Zombie Nation, and it was incredible.

On this episode of THON After Hours: Zombie Nation on the violin. pic.twitter.com/eI8IOLQqBj — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 17, 2019

He wasn’t done there. Houndo played Post Malone’s “Congratulations,” Macklemore’s “Thrift Shop,” and Tiesto’s “Jackie Chan,” among other things you never expected to hear on a violin.

Please never change, THON After Hours. This is the artistry we crave.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Three Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.