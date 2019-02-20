State College Declares Snow Emergency Amidst Winter Storm

The Borough of State College has once again declared a snow emergency during the winter storm which has brought snow and freezing rain to Happy Valley.

Residents won’t be allowed to park on the streets downtown as snow removal efforts continue. Members of the community can park their cars in downtown parking facilities — including the garages on Beaver Ave., Fraser Street, and Pugh Street — for free until 8 a.m. Thursday. Vehicles parked on the street during the snow emergency may be ticketed and towed.

The Borough also asked residents to clear all sidewalks of snow within 24 hours after the end of the storm. It isn’t snowing in State College anymore, but freezing rain is expected to fall on Happy Valley until 9 p.m., according to AccuWeather.

You can read the Borough’s snow emergency policies in full here.



