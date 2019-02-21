School Of Theatre To Present ‘Hands on a Hardbody’

Penn State’s School of Theatre will present “Hands on a Hardbody” for its next show of the 2019 season. It will be the first to be produced on the Playhouse Theatre stage this semester.

The show tells the story of ten Texas residents who are participating in a contest held by a local car dealership. Whoever is the last to take their hand off a brand new truck will will the vehicle.

Stories of determination, faith, and love inspire each character to brave the heat and exhaustion, but only one can drive away a winner.



The production is directed by Musical Theatre department head John Simpkins, with music directed by Jennifer Peacock, and choreographed by J. Austin Eyer. The cast features Nick Davis, Laura Guley, and Jack Bowman in leading roles, with many more School of Theatre students rounding out the rest of the cast.



For those interested in attending, “Hands on a Hardbody” will be presented in the Playhouse Theatre, Room 116 of the Theatre Building. Previews The show will run February 28-28 with both matinee and evening performances.



Tickets for the show’s evening performances are $25, while matinee tickets are $20. Students can buy discounted tickets for $12.50.

You can find more info and purchase tickets on the show’s Facebook page.

