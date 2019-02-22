Trace McSorley To Be Featured On ESPN’s ‘Hey, Rookie’

A Penn State prospect’s NFL Draft story will be chronicled on ESPN’s “Hey, Rookie, Welcome To The NFL” for the second consecutive year.

Trace McSorley will be one of the subjects of this spring’s season of the show, a year after camera crews followed Saquon Barkley’s journey to being selected No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Just wrapped filming our first shoot with @McSorley_IX! Tune into ESPN this April where his draft journey will be featured on #HeyRookie pic.twitter.com/FMzqOlpEgG — Shannon Furman (@FurmBiz) February 21, 2019

McSorley may not be selected No. 2 overall like his former teammate, but ESPN still selected the winningest quarterback in Penn State history as a subject for the show.

“Hey Rookie” focuses on the lives of draft-eligible players and follows them through pre-draft workouts and the NFL scouting combine before the series ends on draft day.

Barkley’s appearance on “Hey Rookie” wasn’t low on storylines — the dynamic running back received a swarm of media attention in the buildup to the draft, not to mention the fact that his daughter was born just two days before the draft.

The show gave some fascinating insight into Barkley’s life in the months leading up to the NFL Draft. Whether it was a ping pong match in James Franklin’s basement or a trip to GatorWorld with Marcus Allen, “Hey Rookie” showed its audience how the running back spent his time before the draft.

McSorley is one of seven draft-eligible players who spent the 2018 season with Penn State and are set to showcase their talents the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. He’ll go through workouts with the other invited quarterbacks on March 2.

