PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

‘Hey Rookie’ Zooms In On Barkley’s Life Leading Up To Draft Day

Sarah Snyder | Onward State
By Anthony Fiset
4/25/18 4:01 am

The third episode of ESPN’s “Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL” (better known as “The Saquon Barkley Show Featuring Bradley Chubb”) showed NFL prospects in the final stages leading up to draft day.

Barkley’s portion of episode three opened on his dad in a boxing ring. At one point, he was a boxer, but a serious injury ended his career. Afterwards, nothing was the same.

Barkley explained that when he was a kid living in the Bronx, his dad was a drug addict. His mom recognized that the environment was toxic for their family, so she decided to move to Pennsylvania, giving his dad an ultimatum: drugs or his family. He believes the ultimatum likely saved his life and made a better one for their family in a more rural setting.

The next scene cut to Saquon Barkley Day in Coplay, PA. Barkley is riding in a parade thrown in his honor. “This is absurd,” he said, shocked by the large turnout. “You really don’t notice the impact you have on your community until you see something like this.”

After the festivities, he returned to State College. Back on campus, Barkley met with his academic advisor about finishing his degree. His advisor explained he’s in position to finish his degree online and they discussed whether he should take classes during his first NFL season. Barkley’s goal is to graduate with his class next spring and become the first college graduate in his family.

Following the meeting, Barkley went over to James Franklin’s crib, where having players over to hang out with his family has become tradition. The two hung out and played a friendly game of ping-pong, but things unsurprisingly got a little heated between the two fierce competitors. As Barkley falls behind, the excuses started flying.

“I don’t play ping-pong,” he said. “You have a whole ping pong table in your house. You should be beating me.

“Let’s play chess or something,” he added after the loss.

Franklin, victorious, wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to gloat about defeating the top-five draft prospect.

The last official business to take care of before the draft was Pro Day. While Bradley Chubb was working hard in front of scouts, Barkley had the day to kick back and relax. He chatted with a defensive end scout from the Giants, gave an ESPN interview, twiddled his thumbs, and cheered on his teammates.

The show took a walk down memory lane at Barkley’s alma mater, Whitehall High School, where he reflected on a time when he was an undersized high school running back. At the time, Barkley wanted to quit football, but his dad wouldn’t let him be a quitter.

Barkley said he doesn’t believe in being average, so he put in work in the weight room. The episode concluded in the Whitehall football weight room with Saquon coaching his younger brother Ali. Saquon pushed Ali to challenge himself: to lift more, even if it’s a weight beyond his max.

After a couple of failed reps, he gave Ali a lesson on leadership, explaining that when he comes into the weight room and challenges himself, it inspires his team to do the same. Then, the whole team gets stronger together.

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a sophomore majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly he means Pittsburgh. He is a lifetime Costco Executive Member who enjoys spending quality time on the couch with his dog, Sparkle. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Anthony

Penn State Baseball’s Offense Better Suited For Football

Mac Hippenhammer’s two trips to the end zone on Saturday proved that he can excel where his Diamond Lions teammates have failed this season: scoring.

Oh, The People You See On A Nice Day In State College

Blue-White 2018 Prop Bets

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To No. 1 Stony Brook 21-13

The Nittany Lions had five players finish with three points apiece in Tuesday’s road loss to the undefeated Seawolves.

Tony Carr Signs With Octagon Basketball Agency

Penn State Baseball, Lion’s Pantry Join Forces To Help Fight Food Insecurity

Penn State Men’s Gymnastics Sophomore Stephen Nedoroscik Crowned Pommel Horse National Champion

Penn State Baseball’s Offense Better Suited For Football

Student Life

Fill Your Plate For The First ‘Eatin’ With Heaton’

The first ever “Eatin’ with Heaton” will be held this Friday in the HUB.

Please Argue Somewhere Else: James Turchick’s Senior Column

Penn State Graduate Students Elect Not To Unionize

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Saquon Barkley Welcomes Daughter Before NFL Draft

The baby’s name is Jada Clare Barkley, and it seems both mom and daughter are healthy.

Penn State Graduate Students Elect Not To Unionize

The Coalition of Graduate Employees (CGE), which started its campaign to unionize in January of 2017, attempted to join more than 30 public and private universities with graduate student unions.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

via James Turchick

Please Argue Somewhere Else: James Turchick’s Senior Column

“In the four years since I arrived at 502 Packer Hall with my roommate Mason and no clue what we were doing, I’ve become comfortable with where I think Penn State is heading.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend