Trace McSorley Among Seven Penn State Players Invited To NFL Combine

Seven former Penn State players were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. Trace McSorley, Miles Sanders, Amani Oruwariye, Ryan Bates, Kevin Givens, Connor McGovern, and Shareef Miller were among the 335 players invited to the annual event, which will take place February 26-March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

In addition to training drills like the 40-yard dash and vertical jump, players will meet with teams and be physically evaluated.

A full list of the invited players can be found here. Penn State had the third-most players invited to the Combine in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State (10) and Wisconsin (8).

Sanders, McGovern, and Bates will compete on Friday, March 1 with the running backs and offensive linemen. Although many have suggested he enter the draft at another position, McSorley will appear with the quarterbacks on March 2. Givens and Miller will participate on March 3 with the defensive linemen, before Oruwariye and the other defensive backs wrap up the weeklong event on March 4. NFL Network will broadcast all four days of the positional drills.

An invitation to the combine is a big win early in the draft process for Sanders, Bates, Givens, McGovern, and Miller, who all left school early to enter the draft. It will also be a major opportunity for McSorley to prove himself after an underwhelming Senior Bowl performance. Oruwariye will try to validate the hype surrounding him as a likely early-round pick.

Last year, eight Nittany Lions were invited to the Combine. Led by record-breaking performances by Saquon Barkley and Mike Gesicki, Penn State dominated the competition and led all teams with 13 top-three finishes.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

[Live Blog] National Signing Day 2019 Penn State will round out its 2019 recruiting class throughout Wednesday.