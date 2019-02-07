Trace McSorley Among Seven Penn State Players Invited To NFL Combine
Seven former Penn State players were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. Trace McSorley, Miles Sanders, Amani Oruwariye, Ryan Bates, Kevin Givens, Connor McGovern, and Shareef Miller were among the 335 players invited to the annual event, which will take place February 26-March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
In addition to training drills like the 40-yard dash and vertical jump, players will meet with teams and be physically evaluated.
A full list of the invited players can be found here. Penn State had the third-most players invited to the Combine in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State (10) and Wisconsin (8).
Sanders, McGovern, and Bates will compete on Friday, March 1 with the running backs and offensive linemen. Although many have suggested he enter the draft at another position, McSorley will appear with the quarterbacks on March 2. Givens and Miller will participate on March 3 with the defensive linemen, before Oruwariye and the other defensive backs wrap up the weeklong event on March 4. NFL Network will broadcast all four days of the positional drills.
An invitation to the combine is a big win early in the draft process for Sanders, Bates, Givens, McGovern, and Miller, who all left school early to enter the draft. It will also be a major opportunity for McSorley to prove himself after an underwhelming Senior Bowl performance. Oruwariye will try to validate the hype surrounding him as a likely early-round pick.
Last year, eight Nittany Lions were invited to the Combine. Led by record-breaking performances by Saquon Barkley and Mike Gesicki, Penn State dominated the competition and led all teams with 13 top-three finishes.
