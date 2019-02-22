UPUA To Host Second ‘Semesterly Forum’ Town Hall
The University Park Undergraduate Association will host its second annual “Semesterly Forum” town hall event at 3 p.m. Monday, February 25 in 131 HUB. The event will be facilitated by Peggy Lorah, director of the Gender Equity Center and interim assistant vice president for diversity and inclusion.
UPUA held its first forum of this design last October, when attendees discussed diversity at Penn State.
As was the goal of last semester’s forum, UPUA wants students to attend and “engage in constructive discussion with members of your student government about problems at the university and how we can solve them.”
Feedback from students is key for UPUA, as the organization relies on students’ voices in making decisions and taking on new initiatives.
UPUA will also table in the HUB the same day for this semester’s edition of the “What to Fix” campaign, better known by #WTFPSU. An initiative previously brought up during #WTFPSU recently came to fruition, bringing diverse hair care products to campus dining convenience stores.
