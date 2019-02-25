PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

‘Equal Justice Initiative’ Founder Bryan Stevenson To Speak At Penn State

Courtesy of Penn State News
By Ryan Haines
2/25/19 4:06 am

“Equal Justice Initiative” founder and executive director Bryan Stevenson will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 in the Eisenhower Auditorium as part of the Penn State Student Programming Association’s Distinguished Speaker Series.

The lecture, which will address justice as well as oppression and racial violence in the United States, is being presented in collaboration with the Rock Ethics Institute.

Stevenson is a professor at the New York University School of Law and the author of “Just Mercy,” a New York Times best-seller. As an award winning lawyer, Stevenson will use his background and experiences to incorporate civil rights and his work on criminal justice reform into the lecture.

As the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, Stevenson has successfully argued and won cases before the Supreme Court, including a ruling declaring mandatory life-without-parole sentences for minors unconstitutional. The EJI has won major legal challenges under Stevenson’s leadership across many aspects of criminal justice reform.

The lecture is free for University Park students with valid IDs, but tickets are required. Students will be able to pick up their tickets starting Monday, February 25 in the SPA office (226 HUB) as well as in the Eisenhower Auditorium, Bryce Jordan Center, and the State Theatre. Any remaining tickets will be made available to non-Penn State students beginning on Monday, March 4.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Ryan Haines

Ryan is a senior majoring in Economics with a minor in German. Hailing from Lancaster, PA you might be surprised to hear that he is not Amish. Reach out with questions and comments at [email protected] or on Twitter @HyanRaines.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Ryan

Student ‘Snowstradamus’ Accurately Predicts All Penn State Snow Days

While it often seems like weather forecasters are just guessing with their predictions, one Penn State senior has a track record of getting it right.

Tickets On Sale For 2019 THON Raffle

Penn State Athletics Shares Support #FTK

Penn State Professor Had Close Encounters With Ted Bundy

“The intensity of his eyes staring at me was just so disturbing.”

State Patty’s Day Came Upon A Midday Dreary

What is State Patty’s Day for if not sober reflections?

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend