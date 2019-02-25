We Want To See Your Penn State Merchandise Made In Obscure Colors

We’ve seen a lot of your Penn State apparel, which means we’ve sifted through a lot of blue and white tees, hats, buttons, and sweaters in the last few years.

Looking back, there were a few pieces that stuck out to us when we took a look at vintage Penn State and vintage THON apparel, like this Penn State shirt in Michigan colors…

Courtesy of Jamie Bauman

…and this Penn State bomber jacket in red and yellow in the corner…

Courtesy of Kelley Lynch

Even though the university’s official colors used to be black and pink and local retailers now sell Penn State garb in all colors of the rainbow, seeing old Penn State apparel in anything other than blue and white (or in the colors of a rival school) just feels wrong.

Are there more out there? Is there a Penn State hat in Illinois colors sitting in the back of your closet? Help us with this very, very important investigation.

If you own or have seen a piece of Penn State apparel or merchandise in really weird colors, please send your submissions to [email protected] with the following information:

Your first and last name

Your graduation year

A photo of your apparel or merch

Where you got the item

Who manufactured the item

Any additional information about the apparel you’d like to share pertaining your apparel. If you purchased it yourself, let us know when (don’t worry, you can make an educated guess).

We’re not saying there are many out there, but if there are any at all, we want to know about it.

