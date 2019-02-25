PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

We Want To See Your Penn State Merchandise Made In Obscure Colors

Courtesy of Jamie Bauman
By Gabriela Stevenson
2/25/19 4:08 am

We’ve seen a lot of your Penn State apparel, which means we’ve sifted through a lot of blue and white tees, hats, buttons, and sweaters in the last few years.

Looking back, there were a few pieces that stuck out to us when we took a look at vintage Penn State and vintage THON apparel, like this Penn State shirt in Michigan colors

Courtesy of Jamie Bauman

…and this Penn State bomber jacket in red and yellow in the corner…

Courtesy of Kelley Lynch

Even though the university’s official colors used to be black and pink and local retailers now sell Penn State garb in all colors of the rainbow, seeing old Penn State apparel in anything other than blue and white (or in the colors of a rival school) just feels wrong.

Are there more out there? Is there a Penn State hat in Illinois colors sitting in the back of your closet? Help us with this very, very important investigation.

If you own or have seen a piece of Penn State apparel or merchandise in really weird colors, please send your submissions to [email protected] with the following information:

  • Your first and last name
  • Your graduation year
  • A photo of your apparel or merch
  • Where you got the item
  • Who manufactured the item
  • Any additional information about the apparel you’d like to share pertaining your apparel. If you purchased it yourself, let us know when (don’t worry, you can make an educated guess).

We’re not saying there are many out there, but if there are any at all, we want to know about it.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a senior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's former student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys really enjoys eating cereal at night, in case you were wondering. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Gabriela

Registration Now Open For Alumni Association’s ‘We Are Weekend’

Attendees are welcome to customize their weekend with events that interest them. Who doesn’t love photos at the Lion Shrine?

One Final Family Hour: Stepping Into Familiarity And Closer To My Dad

Ned Bigby: Another No-Show At THON 2019

Penn State Professor Had Close Encounters With Ted Bundy

“The intensity of his eyes staring at me was just so disturbing.”

State Patty’s Day Came Upon A Midday Dreary

What is State Patty’s Day for if not sober reflections?

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend