Board Of Trustees Alumni Candidates Announced

Penn State announced Thursday the candidates who will appear on the ballot in this year’s Board of Trustees alumni elections. Ballot positions were determined by a drawing.

Four candidates were nominated this year for three open seats on the Board of Trustees. Each candidate needed to receive at least 250 nominations to be eligible to appear on the ballot.

The candidates who will appear on the ballot are:

Bill Oldsey, ’76 Lib, Boalsburg, Pennsylvania (incumbent)

Barbara Doran, ’75 Lib, New York, New York (incumbent)

Ted Brown, ’68 Sci, State College, Pennsylvania (incumbent)

Jeffrey Ballou, ’90 Com, Washington, D.C.

All three of the trustees up for re-election this year have been nominated to serve another term. The only newcomer to the ballot is Jeffrey Ballou, who’s currently news editor for the Americas with Al Jazeera Media Network’s English language channel in Washington, D.C.

Biographical information and position statements for each candidate will be available online beginning March 15. Ballots will be sent to Penn State alumni via email beginning on April 10.

Those who have already requested and received a ballot for the nomination phase will automatically receive an election ballot. Those who did not participate in the nomination phase can request a ballot online.

Voting will close at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 2. Results of the election will be announced at the Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, May 3 at the Penn Stater.

About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.