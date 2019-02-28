PSU news by
How I Met Your Mother’s Josh Radnor To Speak At Penn State

By Elissa Hill
2/28/19 12:09 pm

So, kids…

Josh Radnor will speak at Penn State after spring break as part of the Student Programming Association’s Distinguished Speaker Series. Best known for his portrayal of Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother, Radnor is a “josh of all trades” with experience in everything from movies to television to theatre to music.

Before he took the screen to tell us the story of how he met his late wife, Radnor starred in The Graduate on Broadway and has since been a part of shows including She Loves Me and Little Shop of Horrors.

His band, Radnor and Lee, released its self-titled debut album in 2017. Radnor also flexed his writing and directing muscles with the 2010 comedy drama film, Happythankyoumoreplease, which won the audience award for favorite U.S. drama at the Sundance Film Festival.

Radnor will speak at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14 in Heritage Hall. Free tickets are available for students to pick up in the SPA office (226 HUB) now, and any remaining tickets will be released for non-students starting Monday, March 11.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

