Indie Rock Band The Wrecks To Perform At Penn State
Indie rock band The Wrecks will perform at Penn State at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21 in Heritage Hall at the HUB, thanks to the Student Programing Association.
The five-piece band formed in late 2015 and quickly got to work on its debut EP, We Are The Wrecks. Single “Favorite Liar” landed in the top 40 of SiriuxXM’s Alt Nation satellite radio.
The Wrecks’ second EP, Panic Vertigo, was released in 2018 and the band went on a headlining tour to promote it. The group has also toured with alternative groups including All Time Low, The Main, and New Politics.
The concert is free for students with a valid University Park student ID.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
State Patty’s Arrests Down 62% From Last Year
A total of 121 crimes were reported to State College and Penn State police last weekend, well below the previous all-time low of 146 set in 2015.
Former Penn State Fraternity House Up For Sale
More than a year after the Penn State chapter of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity lost recognition, its former home has hit the market with a price tag of $990,000.
Send this to a friend
Comments