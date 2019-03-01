Indie Rock Band The Wrecks To Perform At Penn State

Indie rock band The Wrecks will perform at Penn State at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21 in Heritage Hall at the HUB, thanks to the Student Programing Association.

The five-piece band formed in late 2015 and quickly got to work on its debut EP, We Are The Wrecks. Single “Favorite Liar” landed in the top 40 of SiriuxXM’s Alt Nation satellite radio.

The Wrecks’ second EP, Panic Vertigo, was released in 2018 and the band went on a headlining tour to promote it. The group has also toured with alternative groups including All Time Low, The Main, and New Politics.

The concert is free for students with a valid University Park student ID.

