Penn State Hockey To Host Wisconsin In First Round Of The Big Ten Tournament

Penn State men’s hockey needed every last game of the regular season to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

The Nittany Lions beat Notre Dame 3-2 on Saturday night, and a Wisconsin sweep over Michigan secured a first-round matchup between Penn State and the Badgers at Pegula Ice Arena. Game one of the series will be played at 8 p.m. Friday, and the second game will get started at 6 p.m. Saturday. If necessary, the two teams will play a third and final game at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for this weekend’s postseason series will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. Monday. Season ticket holders and members of the Nittany Lion Club will have access to a pre-sale, which is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Monday. Seats for all three games will be sold individually, and they’ll be sold for the same price as regular season tickets.

Guy Gadowsky’s program finished in fourth place in the Big Ten standings for the third consecutive season. The Nittany Lions were the No. 4 seed in their Big Ten title run following the 2016-17 regular season, and the team finished in fourth after sweeping Minnesota in the final series of the 2017-18 regular season.

The Big Ten tournament debuted a new format last season. Games in the previous format were all played at a neutral site — either the Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota or Joe Louis Arena in Detroit — but Notre Dame’s addition to the conference brought a change to the conference tournament. The regular season champion gets home-ice advantage throughout the competition, and the No. 2, 3, and 4 seeds all host first-round matchups.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

State Patty’s Arrests Down 62% From Last Year A total of 121 crimes were reported to State College and Penn State police last weekend, well below the previous all-time low of 146 set in 2015.