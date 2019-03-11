Lamar Stevens Named First Team All-Big Ten By Coaches

Penn State men’s basketball star Lamar Stevens was named as a first team All-Big Ten player by the conferences’ coaches on Monday.

The 2018-19 #B1GMBBall All-Big Ten First Team as selected by conference coaches and media. pic.twitter.com/XqlPwCmpOG — Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 11, 2019

Stevens was also named to the conference’s second team by the media after leading the Nittany Lions in scoring with 19.8 points per game. He topped the Nittany Lions in scoring by nearly eight points — second-placed Rasir Bolton posted 11.9 points per game this season.

Additionally, the junior shot 42.5 percent from the field and chipped in a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per contest this year. He started in all 31 games for Penn State and quickly set himself apart as the team’s leader this season following the departures of Tony Carr and Shep Garner.

Stevens made the cut for the first team alongside names like Purdue star Carsen Edwards and Cassius Winston, one of the most important pieces of No. 6 Michigan State. This isn’t the first time the Big Ten has recognized him in its postseason awards — Stevens was named an honorable mention by the conference last season before becoming the NIT’s most outstanding player after leading Penn State to the title.

Stevens has started in 103 consecutive games for Pat Chambers’ squad, and he’ll add onto that total in this year’s Big Ten tournament. The 10th-seeded Nittany Lions earned a first-round bye after wrapping up the season by winning seven of 10 games and will take on seven-seed Minnesota. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at the United Center in Chicago.

