Nosh Cafe & Grill To Open At Former Site Of Cafe Verve

By Elissa Hill
3/12/19 9:18 am

Nosh Cafe & Grill will hold its grand opening Tuesday at the former location of Cafe Verve on Beaver Ave., according to the new shop’s social media accounts.

Opening day is tomorrow 3/12/19! 🎉 🤗 🧡 #noshstatecollege #openingday #openforbusiness #statecollege #psu #pennstate #downtownstatecollege #centrecounty #cafeandgrill #breakfastsandwiches

While Cafe Verve focused on vegan menu options and foods that fit other special dietary needs like gluten free, Nosh will venture to all corners of the culinary universe, from flatbread to soup to mac ‘n’ cheese bites to wings to burgers. If nothing else, it should be pretty easy to find something you like. The cafe will also serve acai bowls, smoothies, a variety of baked goods, and Rothrock coffees.

According to Nosh’s website, the cafe’s mission is “to deliver top notch taste at a fast pace while appealing to everyone.” Owners also encourage customers to recommend new specials to them on social media.

Located at 115 E. Beaver Ave., the new shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

