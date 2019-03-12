Nosh Cafe & Grill To Open At Former Site Of Cafe Verve

Nosh Cafe & Grill will hold its grand opening Tuesday at the former location of Cafe Verve on Beaver Ave., according to the new shop’s social media accounts.

While Cafe Verve focused on vegan menu options and foods that fit other special dietary needs like gluten free, Nosh will venture to all corners of the culinary universe, from flatbread to soup to mac ‘n’ cheese bites to wings to burgers. If nothing else, it should be pretty easy to find something you like. The cafe will also serve acai bowls, smoothies, a variety of baked goods, and Rothrock coffees.

According to Nosh’s website, the cafe’s mission is “to deliver top notch taste at a fast pace while appealing to everyone.” Owners also encourage customers to recommend new specials to them on social media.

Located at 115 E. Beaver Ave., the new shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

