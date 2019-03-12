Staff Picks: Best State College Bar Deal

Sure, everyone has their own personal favorite bar or bar specialty night. Some go for the music and others enjoy the confines of a familiar place.

Whatever the reason, one thing can draw patrons to a place like nothing else: great bar deals. In State College, there is no shortage of great specials to choose from, whether it’s a single night, happy hour time, or all-day, everyday.

Here’s what our staff believes are the best deals:

Navin Zachariah — The Basement Nightspot’s $2 Iced Teas

I know the price for LIT’s at Indigo (yes, still Indigo) went up a dollar. But in reality, it’s still the best bar deal in State College. They taste great and are honestly a total steal on Thursday nights in State College. The only thing in State College that can beat this bar deal is if the price goes back down to $1.

Ryan Haines — The Saloon’s Happy Hour $6 Monkey Boys

The Monkey Boy might be the biggest drink in town and costs just $6 during Happy Hour. More than 15 different flavors make it possible for everyone to find their jungle and get the night started on a high note. No joke about it, they are a strong mix of alcohol, but almost impossible to beat at the price point. I’ve had a number of my best nights in State College start out with one of these bad [monkey] boys in front of me.

Gabriela Stevenson — Champs’ Happy Hour $2 Dirty Sprites

There’s only one thing that can make a Dirty Sprite at Champs taste better: when it’s only $2 (or, if you think about it, a dollar per styrofoam cup). These may not be for those trying to save the environment one cup at a time, but they make for a great night out on a budget.

Derek Bannister — The Shandygaff’s $6 Liquor Pitchers

The Gaff is clearly the peak of State College bars, and the pre-midnight $6 pitchers are certainly part of the reason. If you’re not feeling a tall boy, the liquor pitchers can get you through any night. Equipped with a convenient handle, you can hold that puppy while dancing with maximize ease and comfort. Plus, they’re colorful. The Gaff may have inferior bathrooms, but they got the liquor pitchers right.

Matthew Fox — The Basement Nightspot’s $2 Iced Teas

What beats these at fake indigo.. I mean Basement Nightspot? They normally don’t taste that great, but they get you to where you’re trying to go.

Steve Connelly — Cafe’s Thursday $4.50 Tea Pitchers

Tea pitchers on Thursdays are as underrated as it gets. Let’s face it, Thursday is a night flooded with drink deals and students willing to show up to class hungover on Friday. In the cold winter months, Cafe just isn’t the prime destination. If there’s something that can get me through those doors to sit inside, it’s the cheapest liquor pitcher in town for the night compared to its normal $7 price. Catch me in heaven on the back deck in a few weeks when it’s finally beautiful out on one of these Thursdays.

Elissa Hill — Phyrst Happy Hour

You just can’t beat a half-price happy hour, and the Phyrst has one of the best — so good, in fact, that Phyrst frequenters have dubbed it “PHH.” If you’re feeling particularly Irish, a half-price Guinness is a steal, as is just about every other menu item at the 50 percent discount. When it’s not happy hour, you can’t go wrong with a Mitch-a-Palooza, so it’s a win-win either way.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Staff Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

Onward State Presents: The Penn State Class Gifts Bracket, Round 1 We’ve set up four regions for the bracket, each with 16 seeded class gifts that will compete head-to-head for their regional crown and a spot in the Final Four.