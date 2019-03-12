We Want To See Your Penn State-Inspired Spring Break Photos

Already sick of racking up Instagram likes and hoping to show your spring break off to a larger audience? After all, no vacation is complete without a couple hundred photos of you posing on the beach to make all of your friends back home jealous.

Send us photos of you and/or your friends on spring break with a Penn State flag or in your Penn State gear. We want to see where you went to show off your Penn State pride!

Email your spring break photos to [email protected] to be featured in a post with all of the spring break fun-filled pictures.

In your submission, please include:

Your first and last name

Your current year at Penn State

Where you visited

Who you went with

Any funny stories you might have about coincidentally seeing other Penn Staters while you were away

Note: Photos of you sporting the classic “I’m in insert location here and Michigan still sucks” sign are always welcome here.

