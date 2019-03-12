We Want To See Your Penn State-Inspired Spring Break Photos
Already sick of racking up Instagram likes and hoping to show your spring break off to a larger audience? After all, no vacation is complete without a couple hundred photos of you posing on the beach to make all of your friends back home jealous.
Send us photos of you and/or your friends on spring break with a Penn State flag or in your Penn State gear. We want to see where you went to show off your Penn State pride!
Email your spring break photos to [email protected] to be featured in a post with all of the spring break fun-filled pictures.
In your submission, please include:
- Your first and last name
- Your current year at Penn State
- Where you visited
- Who you went with
- Any funny stories you might have about coincidentally seeing other Penn Staters while you were away
Note: Photos of you sporting the classic “I’m in insert location here and Michigan still sucks” sign are always welcome here.
