PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Wrestling

Penn State Wrestling Earns Six Top-Two Seeds For NCAA Championships

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
3/13/19 6:17 pm

With March Matness just more than a week away, brackets for the 2019 NCAA Championships were released Wednesday night.

Of the nine qualifiers Penn State wrestling will send to the national tournament, seven received top-five seeds.

Jason Nolf, Mark Hall, and Bo Nickal all received the top seeds in their respective weight classes, while Vincenzo Joseph, Shakur Rasheed, and Anthony Cassar were each seeded No. 2.

The other three qualifiers from Penn State are Roman Bravo-Young at No. 10 for 133 lbs., Nick Lee at No. 3 for 141 lbs., and Brady Berge at No. 12 for 149 lbs.

Below are the expected first round match-ups for the nine Nittany Lion wrestlers competing at PPG Paints Arena next weekend:

133 lbs. – No. 10 Roman Bravo-Young vs. No. 23 Marco Guillen
141 lbs. – No. 3 Nick Lee vs. No. 30 Nate Limmex
149 lbs. – No. 12 Brady Berge vs. No. 21 Khristian Livas
157 lbs. – No. 1 Jason Nolf vs. No. 32 Alec Klucker/No. 33 Ben Anderson
165 lbs. – No. 2 Vincenzo Joseph vs. No. 31 Evan Delong
174 lbs. – No. 1 Mark Hall vs. No. 32 Jake Covaciu/No. 33 Devin Kane
184 lbs. – No. 2 Shakur Rasheed vs. No. 31 Kevin Parker
197 lbs. – No. 1 Bo Nickal vs. No. 32 Ethan Laird/No.33 Rod Jones
285 lbs. – No. 2 Anthony Cassar vs. No. 31 Zack Parker

See you in Pittsburgh?

via GIPHY

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Onward State Presents: The Penn State Class Gifts Bracket, Round 1

We’ve set up four regions for the bracket, each with 16 seeded class gifts that will compete head-to-head for their regional crown and a spot in the Final Four.

The Opportunity Of A Lifetime: Two-Time THON Dancers Share Their Experience

For two Penn State students, the exhilaration of becoming a dancer wasn’t just something they wanted to experience once.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend