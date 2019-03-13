Penn State Wrestling Earns Six Top-Two Seeds For NCAA Championships

With March Matness just more than a week away, brackets for the 2019 NCAA Championships were released Wednesday night.

Of the nine qualifiers Penn State wrestling will send to the national tournament, seven received top-five seeds.

.@pennstateWREST will seek its eighth national title in nine years in one week. pic.twitter.com/AJQtzP9dkx — Onward State (@OnwardState) March 13, 2019

Jason Nolf, Mark Hall, and Bo Nickal all received the top seeds in their respective weight classes, while Vincenzo Joseph, Shakur Rasheed, and Anthony Cassar were each seeded No. 2.

The other three qualifiers from Penn State are Roman Bravo-Young at No. 10 for 133 lbs., Nick Lee at No. 3 for 141 lbs., and Brady Berge at No. 12 for 149 lbs.

Below are the expected first round match-ups for the nine Nittany Lion wrestlers competing at PPG Paints Arena next weekend:

133 lbs. – No. 10 Roman Bravo-Young vs. No. 23 Marco Guillen

141 lbs. – No. 3 Nick Lee vs. No. 30 Nate Limmex

149 lbs. – No. 12 Brady Berge vs. No. 21 Khristian Livas

157 lbs. – No. 1 Jason Nolf vs. No. 32 Alec Klucker/No. 33 Ben Anderson

165 lbs. – No. 2 Vincenzo Joseph vs. No. 31 Evan Delong

174 lbs. – No. 1 Mark Hall vs. No. 32 Jake Covaciu/No. 33 Devin Kane

184 lbs. – No. 2 Shakur Rasheed vs. No. 31 Kevin Parker

197 lbs. – No. 1 Bo Nickal vs. No. 32 Ethan Laird/No.33 Rod Jones

285 lbs. – No. 2 Anthony Cassar vs. No. 31 Zack Parker

See you in Pittsburgh?

via GIPHY

