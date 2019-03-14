PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Edible Book Festival Is A Piece of Cake, Literally

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Allison Rambler
3/14/19 9:38 am

Ever wanted to have your cake and read it, too? Terrible puns like these will be on display in the form of book-themed cakes featured in an annual event held by the Penn State Libraries.

The aptly-named Edible Book Festival will give students, faculty, and community members the chance to put both their baking and literary skills to the test for the third year in a row.

The festival is in conjunction with a larger international celebration of Jean-Anthelme Brillat-Savarin. Brillat-Savarin was an accomplished French author, attorney, and gastronome (read: foodie). His legacy lives on in the 23 countries that partake in the literary baking competition each year.

The cakes themselves will be judged in the following categories: most creative, best rendition of a classic novel, most appetizing, most comedic/best use of puns, and peoples’ choice.

Once the votes have been tallied and attendees have enjoyed a free cupcake, awards will be presented to the winners. Each category’s champion will receive a $10 Barnes and Noble gift card, keeping with the novelty of the occasion.

Participants can bring their culinary creations to the Mann Assembly Room in 103 Paterno Library, beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 1. The event will then be open to the public from noon to 1 p.m.

If you have a flair for baking and a passion for literature, or maybe you just want a chance to show off that brilliant “Cakes of Wrath” joke you’ve been saving, you can enter the festival here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Allison Rambler

Allison Rambler is a junior majoring in Photojournalism and minoring in Theatre, which means she has a camera attached to her hip and is pretty much always bursting out into showtunes. She is originally from York, Pennsylvania, a city famous for the "Way to go, Paul!" vine. When not trying to get her life together, she can be found acting, directing, making videos, and attempting to get celebrities to notice her on Twitter (@allison_rambler). She pronounces "Oreo" incorrectly, so please ask her about that. She loves to talk about it.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Allison

School Of Theatre To Present ‘Hands on a Hardbody’

The School of Theatre opens its production of “Hands on a Hardbody” this week.

[Photo Story] Another Penn State Snow Day

What’s Missing From The 2019 THON Line Dance?

Penn State Wrestling Earns Six Top-Two Seeds For NCAA Championships

Of the nine qualifiers Penn State wrestling will send to the NCAA Championships, x received top-five seeds.

Dear Old State…Parks: Whipple Dam

With the weather getting warmer (eventually), Spring is the perfect time to take advantage of the nature that surrounds Happy Valley.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend