Edible Book Festival Is A Piece of Cake, Literally

Ever wanted to have your cake and read it, too? Terrible puns like these will be on display in the form of book-themed cakes featured in an annual event held by the Penn State Libraries.

The aptly-named Edible Book Festival will give students, faculty, and community members the chance to put both their baking and literary skills to the test for the third year in a row.



The festival is in conjunction with a larger international celebration of Jean-Anthelme Brillat-Savarin. Brillat-Savarin was an accomplished French author, attorney, and gastronome (read: foodie). His legacy lives on in the 23 countries that partake in the literary baking competition each year.



The cakes themselves will be judged in the following categories: most creative, best rendition of a classic novel, most appetizing, most comedic/best use of puns, and peoples’ choice.



Once the votes have been tallied and attendees have enjoyed a free cupcake, awards will be presented to the winners. Each category’s champion will receive a $10 Barnes and Noble gift card, keeping with the novelty of the occasion.

Participants can bring their culinary creations to the Mann Assembly Room in 103 Paterno Library, beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 1. The event will then be open to the public from noon to 1 p.m.



If you have a flair for baking and a passion for literature, or maybe you just want a chance to show off that brilliant “Cakes of Wrath” joke you’ve been saving, you can enter the festival here.

