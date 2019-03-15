My Hero Zero To Host First Ticketed Concert At State Theatre

The State Theatre is going to feel a lot like Champs next weekend.

My Hero Zero, a Happy Valley fixture and one of the more well-known cover bands in the community, will hold its first-ever ticketed concert at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at the State Theatre.

You can purchase your tickets to the event here for $23.50. If you’re under the age of 18, your seat at the concert costs just $12.50. According to a release, the band will debut its new original album on top of fan-favorite covers.

Lead singer Jason O will kick off the evening with a solo acoustic set, which pays homage to his days as a street performer downtown.

On top of regularly performing at Champs on the weekends, Jason O and My Hero Zero regularly make appearances at THON. Jason O’s acoustic hour brought a soothing vibe to the Bryce Jordan Center following the high-energy pep rally, but the entire band came out just before the final four. From “Hail to the Lion” to Ke$ha’s “Tik Tok,” the band touched on a little bit of everything in its pre-final four set at the BJC.

My Hero Zero will host a meet-and-greet with fans (read: the most loyal State College music enthusiasts) following the conclusion of the concert. There, you can reach fulfillment and get all your Jason O merch autographed.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

ESPN To Broadcast Every Match Of NCAA Championships Once Again ESPN will show every match of the NCAA Championships, including three sessions in primetime on the flagship channel.