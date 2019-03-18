Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke Bringing Campaign To Penn State

Pennsylvania’s primary for the 2020 presidential election is still more than a year away, but one candidate is getting a jumpstart on appealing to the commonwealth’s college-aged voters.

Democratic hopeful Beto O’Rourke will bring his campaign to Penn State for an event in the HUB on Tuesday morning, he announced on his Facebook page. He’ll be in 129 HUB starting at 10 a.m.

Penn State is one of the first stops on the campaign trail for O’Rourke, who just declared his candidacy last week. Popular among young voters, his platform focuses on stricter gun control, free college, criminal justice reform, and the Green New Deal.

O’Rourke emerged in 2018 while challenging Republican incumbent Ted Cruz for the Texas Senate seat. Although he narrowly lost the seat to Cruz, O’Rourke set fundraising records and became a celebrity of sorts given his unique roots as a punk rocker and hacker.

One of only nine counties in Pennsylvania won by Hillary Clinton during the 2016 Presidential Election, Centre County represents an important point of focus for the Democrats in one of the most decisive battleground states.

Most recently, Bernie Sanders held a rally at Rec Hall as part of his 2016 campaign to win the Democrat nomination.

You can RSVP for Beto’s appearance in the HUB online here.

