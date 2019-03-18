PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Press Releases

The Retreat 3 on 3 BBall Tourney

By Sponsored Content
3/18/19 2:33 pm

The Retreat is hosting their annual 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament co-sponsored by Champs Downtown this Saturday, March 23rd.

The top three teams of 3-4 will receive $150, $125, and $100 Champs gift cards.

B94.5 All Hits Radio will be with us with us from 2-4pm Call 814-231-0871 to register your team.

All players over age 18 are welcome!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Sponsored Content

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Sponsored

New Book About 1940s PSU Football And Rachel Taylor Murder To Be Released

From the author of 2011’s best-selling “Who Killed Betsy? Uncovering Penn State University’s Most Notorious Unsolved Crime” comes the latest nonfiction exploration of a Penn State unsolved murder — the 1940 murder of freshman co-ed Rachel Taylor.

Westside Village To Unveil Renovated West College Apartments

Mount Nittany Winery Brings Award Season Home

Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke Bringing Campaign To Penn State

Democrat hopeful Beto O’Rourke will bring his campaign to Penn State for an event in the HUB on Tuesday morning.

The Penn State Class Gifts Bracket: Round 2

You voted, and the first round of the bracket is over. There were a few upsets, but the pretenders were weeded out and the best survived. Now is when the fun begins: the Round of 32.You voted, and the first round of the bracket is over. There were a few upsets, but the pretenders were weeded out and the best survived. Now is when the fun begins: the Round of 32.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend