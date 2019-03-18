The Retreat 3 on 3 BBall Tourney
The Retreat is hosting their annual 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament co-sponsored by Champs Downtown this Saturday, March 23rd.
The top three teams of 3-4 will receive $150, $125, and $100 Champs gift cards.
B94.5 All Hits Radio will be with us with us from 2-4pm Call 814-231-0871 to register your team.
All players over age 18 are welcome!
