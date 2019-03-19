Frutta Bowls Ready For Grand Opening

The New Jersey-based Frutta Bowls will officially open its doors downtown Saturday at 9 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony after a soft opening this week. The shop serves fruit acai, pitaya, and kale bowls to focus on healthy options, along with toast, hot oatmeal, and smoothies.

Located at 254 East Beaver Ave., Frutta Bowls is the first business to open in the newly constructed high rise called The Edge. It’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Penn State’s famous late night pizza shop Canyon Pizza used to be located there before it moved to 219 East Beaver Ave. in October of 2016. Developers had planned for years to knock down the building, and finally did it to build The Edge.

Frutta Bowls launched two years ago and gives customers healthy options to build bowls and other food options. There are currently two other stores in Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia and Quakertown.

The first 50 customers on Saturday will get a free bowl voucher for their next visit and raffles, samples, and giveaways will be going on throughout the day. The store holds about 20 customers inside, while outdoor seating is expanded for sunny days in State College.

When the business is up and running, it will feature a catering service. There’s also an app for committed customers to collect points and redeem awards based on dollars spent.

Strangely enough, Frutta Bowls is the second acai shop to open downtown this semester — Playa Bowls opened its doors in January under the Legacy apartment building. Salud, which replaced the Fraser Street Deli, also sells similar smoothie bowls.

