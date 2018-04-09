PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Downtown

Pittsburgh-Based Juicery To Replace Fraser Street Deli

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
4/9/18 8:54 pm

Pittsburgh-based Salúd Juicery will open a store at the former site of the Fraser Street Deli, according to signs posted on the storefront.

“At the core of Salúd Juicery is a genuine passion for people and the goal of spreading health in every aspect of life,” the company says on its website. “Our passion is providing healing and wellness support that enable you to incorporate balanced lifestyle and dietary choices to be your best self: mind, body, and spirit.”

The company currently operates at five locations around Pittsburgh, but this will be its first remote location. Its menu includes a variety of juices, smoothies, shots, bowls, hot drinks, and add-ins. Salud also offers online ordering through Menufy for carry-out at four of its Pittsburgh locations.

Owners announced in December they had sold the business, saying they’ve received numerous offers over the years, but that it was the right time for them to sell after 13 years in business. Their message at that time did not include any details on the future owners of the storefront.

Salud isn’t the only business soon expected to replace a longtime State College favorite, as Philadelphia-based pizza shop Snap also announced it will move into State College at the current location of Herwig’s Austrian Bistro, which is expected to close in May.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Elissa

Former Beta Theta Pi Brother Kordel Davis Talks Hazing Prevention At Mizzou

He was invited to speak by a professor and fraternity advisor who read about the Beta Theta Pi case in The Atlantic.

The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket: The Championship

Gillian Brooks Named Next Blue Sapphire Twirler

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Lamar Stevens Announces He Will Return For Penn State Hoops

The NIT Most Outstanding Player was second on the team in points and rebounds during the 2017-18 season.

Penn State Wrestling Alum David Taylor Powers USA To Freestyle World Cup Title

Penn State Hockey Must Replace Sturtz, Hamilton By Committee

Ticket Information Released For Final X Wrestling World Championship Qualifiers At Rec Hall

Penn State Baseball Loses Three Straight Against Minnesota

Student Life

Student Organizations Address Administration In Support Of Graduate Student Unionization

“We, as undergraduate students, see the hard work and effort our graduate employees put into making this university a world-class institution every day. They teach our classes, work with us, engage in research, produce scholarship, and make our campus community vibrant.”

For Applied Communications Students, Project With Converse Is First Step Into Real-World Graphic Design

CGE Hosts March To Polls On First Day Of Graduate Student Union Elections

A Review Of Inaccuracies In HBO’s ‘Paterno’

A few of “Paterno”‘s inaccuracies jumped off the screen to our staff in the fictional version of Happy Valley.

For Applied Communications Students, Project With Converse Is First Step Into Real-World Graphic Design

“You can’t pay for an experience like that. You can get an education, but when the education comes to you, that’s where you find the most value.” 

The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket: The Championship

It’s now up to you who wins the figurative crown and bragging rights that come alone with being named State College’s best drunk food.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Celebrating April 9 With Our Favorite 409s

On this momentous April 9, I am celebrating as Julie Andrews would — with a few of my favorite things.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend