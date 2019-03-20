Hawthorne Heights To Replace The Wrecks As SPA Concert

Penn State’s Student Programming Association announced that rock band The Wrecks will not hold its scheduled concert on Thursday night due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Instead, another rock band, Hawthorne Heights, will perform.

Hawthorne Heights’ concert will go on at 8 p.m. in Heritage Hall, as previously planned.

JUST IN: Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Wrecks will not perform at Penn State on Thursday. @psuspa has organized a replacement concert from @HawthorneHgts. pic.twitter.com/JbRY6xrRil — Onward State (@OnwardState) March 21, 2019

Hawthorne Heights formed in 2001 and was originally known as “A Day in the Life.” The four-piece band has released seven studio albums. Hawthorne Heights’ first two albums — The Silence in Black and White and If Only You Were Lonely — both received gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. The latter peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard’s independent album rankings in 2008.

“Saying Sorry” is one of the band’s best known songs.

As always, the concert is free and open to all students with a valid University Park ID.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In State College “Our goal and our commitment to the community is to ensure that we have an open, honest, and independent investigation to thoroughly understand what did transpire today.”