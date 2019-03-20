Hawthorne Heights To Replace The Wrecks As SPA Concert
Penn State’s Student Programming Association announced that rock band The Wrecks will not hold its scheduled concert on Thursday night due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Instead, another rock band, Hawthorne Heights, will perform.
Hawthorne Heights’ concert will go on at 8 p.m. in Heritage Hall, as previously planned.
Hawthorne Heights formed in 2001 and was originally known as “A Day in the Life.” The four-piece band has released seven studio albums. Hawthorne Heights’ first two albums — The Silence in Black and White and If Only You Were Lonely — both received gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. The latter peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard’s independent album rankings in 2008.
“Saying Sorry” is one of the band’s best known songs.
As always, the concert is free and open to all students with a valid University Park ID.
