PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Downtown

Officer-Involved Shooting Reported In State College

By Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)
3/20/19 3:16 pm

A State College police officer was involved in a shooting while conducting an investigation on Old Boalsburg Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement from State College police, the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. The scene is secure and there is no threat to the area, police said.

WTAJ reported that the officer fired one shot and that one other individual was involved. The incident was contained to one room. Police have not reported injuries. Numerous police vehicles and an ambulance were still on the scene at 3 p.m.

Nearby Easterly Parkway Elementary School and the Delta Program were placed on lockdown at the request of police but have since resumed normal operations.

“To be clear, the incident did not involve our schools and all students and faculty were and continue to be safe,” Superintendent Bob O’Donnell wrote in a message to families.

School dismissal was expected to proceed as normal, but there could be travel delays.

 “Please be aware that near Easterly Parkway Elementary there is a heavy presence of first responders and some roads are blocked,” O’Donnell wrote. “Specifically, we understand that police are not permitting access to Old Boalsburg Road.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)

Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Geoff

Penn State Health Names New CEO

Stephen Massini will become the next CEO of Penn State Health this summer. Penn State Health’s Board of Directors appointed Massini this week to succeed Craig Hillemeier, who announced in February that he plans to retirefrom his role head of the university’s health care enterprise and dean of the Penn State College of Medicine. Massini has […]

Deanna Behring To Run For State College Borough Council

New Plans In The Works To Convert Glennland Building Into Hotel

Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke Brings Campaign To Penn State

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke rolled his campaign through Happy Valley Tuesday morning, taking in the sights of campus before holding a meet and greet event in the HUB.

Penn State Alum On Way To Goal Of Meeting 10,000 People

The grind of corporate America inspired Rob Lawless to learn the stories of 10,000 people.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend