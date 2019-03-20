Officer-Involved Shooting Reported In State College

A State College police officer was involved in a shooting while conducting an investigation on Old Boalsburg Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement from State College police, the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. The scene is secure and there is no threat to the area, police said.

WTAJ reported that the officer fired one shot and that one other individual was involved. The incident was contained to one room. Police have not reported injuries. Numerous police vehicles and an ambulance were still on the scene at 3 p.m.

Nearby Easterly Parkway Elementary School and the Delta Program were placed on lockdown at the request of police but have since resumed normal operations.

“To be clear, the incident did not involve our schools and all students and faculty were and continue to be safe,” Superintendent Bob O’Donnell wrote in a message to families.

School dismissal was expected to proceed as normal, but there could be travel delays.

“Please be aware that near Easterly Parkway Elementary there is a heavy presence of first responders and some roads are blocked,” O’Donnell wrote. “Specifically, we understand that police are not permitting access to Old Boalsburg Road.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

