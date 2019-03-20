Report: Penn State To Receive $733,000 From The Second Mile Charity

Penn State will reportedly receive $733,000 from Jerry Sandusky’s now-decommissioned The Second Mile charity, according to a report from The Associated Press.

The Second Mile, founded to provide aid to at-risk children, was granted permission to dissolve in 2016. The remaining assets of approximately $750,000 that had not been transferred to other organizations were given to the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.

Penn State filed a proof of claims in Centre County Orphans’ Court in 2016 that called for the charity to contribute to the $92 million in civil settlements the university has paid to individuals who said they were abused by the former coach. The university filed another lawsuit against the charity and its former executive director in 2017.

Penn State said Wednesday that the university and The Second Mile have resolved their disputes relating to claims that arose from the Sandusky scandal. As part of the settlement, a spokesperson confirmed that Penn State will receive escrowed funds representing the remaining assets of The Second Mile, as well as additional payments from The Second Mile’s insurers. Exact financial terms of the settlement could not be disclosed.

Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts related to child sexual abuse in 2012 and is currently serving 30 to 60 years in state prison.



