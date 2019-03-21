Jason Nolf Gets Revenge, Penn State Wrestling Fans Go Wild

Penn State wrestling’s Jason Nolf finally got another crack at John Van Brill after medically defaulting out of their last meeting due to an eyebrow-raising scramble.

Although no Cael Sanderson-coached wrestler will ever say anything about facing a specific opponent, Nolf certainly seemed to give a bit of an extra oomph to Van Brill, toying with him for nearly the entire match before finally securing the tech fall. He registered six takedowns and six near-fall points in an offensive clinic that showed a bit of a mean streak in a wrestler who’s normally always calmly smiling.

At the very least, even if Nolf will never admit it, fans had been long-awaiting his redemption, and they were all here for the beatdown he handed out.

Jason Nolf is a damn monster holy shit — 2006 LT (@IAmTaco) March 21, 2019

Nolf, just torturing this kid from Rutgers.

Dude is a monster.#NCAAWrestling — Eddie ⅯcClintock (@EddieMcClintock) March 22, 2019

Jason Nolf is a robot and one mean S.O.B on the mat #NCAAWrestling — NeverStopSportsPerformance (@neverstop34) March 22, 2019

JASON NOLF JUST TRIED TO BEHEAD THAT POOR MAN — Greg (@craigzelanskay) March 21, 2019

I wouldn’t wish wrestling Jason Nolf on my worst enemy… dudes a — Mark Schultz (@CoachSchultzDWC) March 21, 2019

But what about on John Van Brill?

It’s apparent Nolf remembered his injury against Rutgers/Vanbeill last year. Don’t see him try to inflict that much pain on someone. Pin and off the mat. — Kurt Backes (@Kurt_Backes) March 21, 2019

Nolf is simply as good of a college wrestler as you'll ever see — Huskermat (@Huskermat) March 21, 2019

However, as exciting as it was to watch Nolf dominate Van Brill from start to finish, it wasn’t all fun and games for fans, thanks to a lovely case of deja vu.

@FloWrestling every time I see Jason Nolf in these scrambles with Van Brill I cringe remembering last season — Matt Archer (@the_mattskuteer) March 21, 2019

