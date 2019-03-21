Jason Nolf Gets Revenge, Penn State Wrestling Fans Go Wild
Penn State wrestling’s Jason Nolf finally got another crack at John Van Brill after medically defaulting out of their last meeting due to an eyebrow-raising scramble.
Although no Cael Sanderson-coached wrestler will ever say anything about facing a specific opponent, Nolf certainly seemed to give a bit of an extra oomph to Van Brill, toying with him for nearly the entire match before finally securing the tech fall. He registered six takedowns and six near-fall points in an offensive clinic that showed a bit of a mean streak in a wrestler who’s normally always calmly smiling.
At the very least, even if Nolf will never admit it, fans had been long-awaiting his redemption, and they were all here for the beatdown he handed out.
But what about on John Van Brill?
However, as exciting as it was to watch Nolf dominate Van Brill from start to finish, it wasn’t all fun and games for fans, thanks to a lovely case of deja vu.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In State College
“Our goal and our commitment to the community is to ensure that we have an open, honest, and independent investigation to thoroughly understand what did transpire today.”
[Live Blog] 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships: Session 2
We’ll have updates throughout this weekend’s championship on this page, including analysis, photos, tweets, and more.
Send this to a friend
Comments