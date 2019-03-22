Rapper Denzel Curry To Perform At Penn State
Penn State’s Student Programming Association announced that rapper Denzel Curry will perform at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 in the HUB’s Alumni Hall.
Curry is a Florida-based rapper who released his first album — Nostalgic 64 — when he was still a high school student in 2013. The 24-year old has released three other albums since then, including his most recent work, TA1300. The album came out in 2018 and debuted at No. 6 on Billboard’s Rap Chart and at No. 28 on the Top 200 chart.
In his music, Curry is known for discussing topics such as politics, fame, fear, and loss — he’s definitely unique in terms of style and sound. “Ultimate” and “ULT” are a pair of the rapper’s best known tracks, the former of which was released on his second-studio album, 32 Zel, in 2015.
As always, the concert is free and open to all students with a valid University Park ID.
