Rapper Denzel Curry To Perform At Penn State

Penn State’s Student Programming Association announced that rapper Denzel Curry will perform at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 in the HUB’s Alumni Hall.

We are excited to announce that our final concert for the semester is hip-hop artist, Denzel Curry! This free concert will take place on April 4th at 8 pm in the HUB’s Alumni Hall! pic.twitter.com/u2aMHmZkDb — Penn State's SPA (@psuspa) March 22, 2019

Curry is a Florida-based rapper who released his first album — Nostalgic 64 — when he was still a high school student in 2013. The 24-year old has released three other albums since then, including his most recent work, TA1300. The album came out in 2018 and debuted at No. 6 on Billboard’s Rap Chart and at No. 28 on the Top 200 chart.

In his music, Curry is known for discussing topics such as politics, fame, fear, and loss — he’s definitely unique in terms of style and sound. “Ultimate” and “ULT” are a pair of the rapper’s best known tracks, the former of which was released on his second-studio album, 32 Zel, in 2015.

As always, the concert is free and open to all students with a valid University Park ID.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Coroner: Osagie Died Of Multiple Gunshot Wounds The 29-year-old man who was shot and killed by State College police on Wednesday died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers.