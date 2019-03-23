Penn State Wrestling Wins Eighth National Title In Nine Years
The Rec Hall rafters are starting to get a bit crowded.
Penn State wrestling clinched its eighth NCAA title in nine years on Saturday morning during the wrestlebacks.
The Nittany Lions’ total of 120.5 points puts them on top of the team standings, ahead of second-place Ohio State, which has 95.5.
The program record for most points scored in a tournament is 146.5, a mark set two year ago when the Nittany Lions also clinched the title on Saturday morning. Penn State could be well on its way to challenging that record depending on its outcomes tonight when five wrestlers compete in the finals.
From the start of the tournament when all nine qualifiers won their matches, Penn State has dominated the field and sat comfortably atop the standings. The team is 31-8 in the tournament, and seven Nittany Lions are All-Americans.
This title marks the second time since Cael Sanderson arrived in Happy Valley that the Nittany Lions have won four consecutive titles.
