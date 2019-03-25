Recent Grad Brent Rice Drops Out Of Borough Council Race

Recent graduate and former UPUA veteran Brent Rice has dropped out of the race for a seat on the State College Borough Council, less than two weeks after declaring his intention to run.

Rice published a statement on Twitter Monday, announcing his withdrawal.

“I had hoped that in running, my candidacy would spark meaningful dialogue about our community and the ways that we can come together to build a better life for ourselves, our town, and future generations of residents,” he said. “In this manner, I have already been very successful.”

Important update on my campaign:



"After long and thoughtful conversations with my family, friends, and supporters, I have decided not to continue with my campaign for State College Borough Council." pic.twitter.com/ENZll2qtQi — Brent Rice (@Brent4SCBorough) March 25, 2019

Rice noted the promise of “a heavy field of candidates [in the race] who offer a bright and different perspective.” He also pledged to remain “an engaged member of the community, offering up thoughtful and innovative ideas that many in State College would like to see come to fruition.”

With Rice’s withdrawal, four other non-incumbents remain in the race for the four open seats. Sophomore and UPUA Borough Liaison Tom Dougherty, College of Agricultural Sciences assistant Deanna Behring, senior and former Interfraternity Council executive vice president Jackson Fitzgerald, and former borough manager Peter Marshall have all filed nomination petitions to run.

The State College municipal primary is slated for Tuesday, May 21. As history has shown, the Democratic primary will all but decide the outcome of this election.

