Recent Grad Brent Rice Drops Out Of Borough Council Race
Recent graduate and former UPUA veteran Brent Rice has dropped out of the race for a seat on the State College Borough Council, less than two weeks after declaring his intention to run.
Rice published a statement on Twitter Monday, announcing his withdrawal.
“I had hoped that in running, my candidacy would spark meaningful dialogue about our community and the ways that we can come together to build a better life for ourselves, our town, and future generations of residents,” he said. “In this manner, I have already been very successful.”
Rice noted the promise of “a heavy field of candidates [in the race] who offer a bright and different perspective.” He also pledged to remain “an engaged member of the community, offering up thoughtful and innovative ideas that many in State College would like to see come to fruition.”
With Rice’s withdrawal, four other non-incumbents remain in the race for the four open seats. Sophomore and UPUA Borough Liaison Tom Dougherty, College of Agricultural Sciences assistant Deanna Behring, senior and former Interfraternity Council executive vice president Jackson Fitzgerald, and former borough manager Peter Marshall have all filed nomination petitions to run.
The State College municipal primary is slated for Tuesday, May 21. As history has shown, the Democratic primary will all but decide the outcome of this election.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Wrestling Crowns Three NCAA Champions
Jason Nolf, Bo Nickal, and Anthony Cassar all finished the NCAA Championships atop the podium for Penn State wrestling.
McKinney, Griggs Encourage Penn Staters To ‘Embrace Your Journey’ With UPUA Campaign
“Whatever I can do to help Penn State and give back, that’s the mission.”
Send this to a friend
Comments