Performing Arts Council, Valley Magazine To Host ‘Arts In The Valley’ Spring Showcase

The Penn State Performing Arts Council and Valley Magazine will host a cabaret of campus talent at PAC’s annual spring showcase next week.

The show, titled “Arts in the Valley,” aims to highlight “arts advocacy and how arts and culture is represented through student media channels.” The showcase will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28 in Schwab Auditorium.

“I am excited for this event because it showcases such a nice diversity of our artistic community,” said PAC President Marissa Works, who’s been working on the production all semester.

The event will feature a diverse range of student acts, including Penn State Sketch Show, Derby: A Women’s Comedy Troop at PSU, the Penn State ROAR Brass Ensemble, the Penn State K-Pop Music and Dance Club, PSUkulele, and a cappella groups The Coda Conduct, Shades of Blue, and Penn State Fanaa.

PAC will also announce the recipient of its first-ever $1,000 Arts Impact Grant, which will provide funding for an organization planning projects for the upcoming academic year that “use the arts to better the entirety of the Penn State community.”

About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

