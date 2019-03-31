[Live Blog] State Of State 2019: State Of Change

Welcome to the home for our coverage of the sixth annual State of State conference. This year’s forum is titled State of Change and features 13 speakers, each discussing matters of Penn State life.

4:51 p.m.: “Will you join me in engaging in conversations and research on mental health support for students, especially those who come from underrepresented communities?”

4:49 p.m.: Okafor said that while she loved living and working in San Francisco, depression + grief + racism was the nightmare that she just couldn’t shake from her reality.

She was able to seek professional help, and is so grateful that she did.

4:47 p.m.: Catherine Okafor starts by telling the story of Karyn Washington, who created the For Brown Girls blog and later took her own life after battling depression.

4:43 p.m.: “You have the power to impact others, but I need you to understand that people don’t just dream of becoming a drug addict or an alcoholic…it doesn’t work like that.”

She challenges the audience, if they notice that someone seems a little off or different than normal, to speak life into them. “In my opinion, we need to do this for the rest of our life. You could be the very reason that someone decides to believe in themselves just enough to create a change in their life.”

4:39 p.m.: Nelson said her dream is to help others overcome addition and live the lives that bring them joy. She’s a published author, on the World Campus blog, on recovery podcasts…”and y’all, I’m just getting started.”

4:38 p.m.: Amanda Nelson said one day her drug dealer looked at her and said, “You are too beautiful for this. You were born to do great things.” Then, she changed her life forever.

4:35 p.m.: “Engaging in the arts is worth your time and there’s never going to be a convenient time…Engaging in the arts is an investment in the way you see the world.”

4:31 p.m.: Works says she’ll start with what she’s not saying: Artistic experiences do not change the world.

“Artistic experiences are all about perspective in the way that you think and the way that you see the world…Engaging in the arts is an investment in your perspective.”

So what does the arts scene look like at Penn State?

Center for the Performing Arts “connects us here in Central Pennsylvania to the rest of the world”

Student performing arts groups “are the student voices here at Penn State…representing who they are and where they’re from”

College of Arts and Architecture

4:29 p.m.: Performing Arts Council President Marissa Works is up next — “I am here because I believe that engaging in the arts has the power to spark a much-needed social and cultural change…”

4:24 p.m.: Schmidt is eager to make State College and Penn State a better college town — he says Penn State President Eric Barron would love to be like Boulder, Colorado.

4:19 p.m.: Schmidt says with a laugh that locals complain about there being too many students. “Well guess what? We wouldn’t be a college town without all of you.”

When the current high-rise construction is all said and done, about 3,000 more students will be able to live downtown. (He agrees that “Here” is a “perplexing” name for a building.)

He says the surplus of student housing can be a benefit to students, who are no longer “screwed…I mean…out of luck” if they don’t have housing lined up for the next school year so far in advance.

4:16 p.m.: So what makes a great college town? Schmidt has some ideas:

A vibrant place that appeals to students, visitors, and locals alike

How do we maintain that appeal in a time of change?

The College Town Conundrum — Do locals and students care about the same issues?

4:12 p.m.: Schmidt graduated from Penn State in 1982, when the football team won a national championship. He grew up in State College and was also involved in Greek life and THON. But when he graduated, he couldn’t wait to leave.

“The four…five years I spent at Penn State were among the best years of my life, but it was time to move on.”

Schmidt never thought he’d be back to State College, but after seven years living in Connecticut, his company transferred him back. “I had to move away and come back to know State College and Penn State for the very first time. I had looked at it through a totally different lens…and I realized what makes State College one of the greatest college towns in America.”

4:07 p.m.: “Our Greek community has regained stability, established a new normal, and is growing.”

Though the Greek community remains far from perfect, Lord says it continues to improve.

“My challenge for change for the Penn State Greek community is to recruit better people…If you care about your organization and you care about Penn State, recruit the right people.”

4:04 p.m.: Lord describes the three goals he strove toward during his term as IFC president:

Restructure the IFC Build trust and confidence & create partnerships Innovate and implement progressive policies

“We recognized that no one can fix Greek life alone. We recognized that partnership was necessary.”

4:02 p.m.: John Lord was the Interfraternity Council’s vice president of community relations when then-sophomore Tim Piazza died after a night of hazing and drinking at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house. He later became president during arguably the most tumultuous period of Greek life history.

“How do you change something so flawed?”

3:59 p.m.: “When we learn to give value to our differences, we recognize now that there’s a greater strength in variability in how we can approach situations.”

3:53 p.m.: Jeffries’ position is one of the first of its kind in the country, helping people not only unite around shared experience, but recognize and celebrate their vast differences.

“When people know that they belong in a space, when people know that they matter, we get their most creative and innovative selves.”

Jeffries has six steps to creating inclusive environments:

Be willing to get uncomfortable…you’re not the only one

Stop doing things just because that’s how we’ve always done it

Engage in dialogue…listen more than you speak

Challenge “The Single Story”

If you make a mistake, recover

Value differences & celebrate progress

3:51 p.m.: “When we make diversity about just ‘the other,’ we miss the fact that that leaves diversity vulnerable.”

3:49 p.m.: We’ll hear Charleone Jeffries next as she describes her unique background and how she grew up learning about her family’s cultural history.

3:44 p.m.: Fitzgerald compares Penn State’s process to peer institutions, which have changed the details of their own processes. He believes updates can eliminate the “us” vs. “them” sentiment of students going through the process.

“It strengthens the bridge of trust between the university and the students.”

3:41 p.m.: Jackson Fitzgerald is on stage next, discussing three limitations with Penn State’s student conduct process:

Lack of transparency in investigation procedure and tactics Inability to cross-examine student witnesses No right for advisor/attorney to speak in the conduct meeting

3:38 p.m.: “It is time for those in the Penn State community to follow in the footsteps of those who came before us, stand with international students, and say, ‘We play all or we play none.'”

3:34 p.m.: Shah says changing the culture around international students at Penn State starts by identifying the key stakeholders able to make change. “It’s on each individual Penn Stater to take part in ensuring a truly inclusive environment.”

3:33 p.m.: Our next speaker is Bhavin Shah, discussing how international students have been neglected by various offices at Penn State.

“Even in meetings with the Office of Educational Equity, international student council was not invited to meetings about underrepresented communities…until that oversight was pointed out.”

3:28 p.m.: How can Penn State become more inclusive to non-traditional and adoptive families?

Listen

Observe

Verify

Educate

“If you took nothing else away from my conversation today, I hope you remember this: Family is family no matter what.”

3:26 p.m.: Schrekengast said she met a man during her Miss America run who yelled “WE ARE!” from the boardwalk while she was speaking. She, of course, said “PENN STATE!” back before continuing with her speech. Later, the man approached her and told her his own adoption story, and how he had never talked about it until he heard hers.

3:22 p.m.: Our first speaker of the afternoon is Katie Schrekengast, former Miss Pennsylvania. She’s discussing non-traditional families, starting with the story of her own adoption as well as her pageant experience.

3:20 p.m.: Today’s emcees are Cheyenne Oswald and student body president-elect Laura McKinney!

3:15 p.m.: Let’s get things started! This year’s State of State is switching venues from previous years, calling the State Theatre its home for the first time ever.

