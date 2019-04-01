PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Tomfoolery

Bryce Jordan Center Outfitted With Elevators To Aid In The #Climb

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Ryan Haines
4/1/19 4:07 am

Another Penn State men’s basketball season has come and gone with predictably underwhelming results. Pat Chambers is expected to return as head coach next season to continue with the #climb. The mediocrity (or lack thereof) can be expected to continue…

That is, unless the Bryce Jordan Center has anything to say about it.

Shortly after the announcement that Chambers would return, the BJC made a very important announcement of its own: The arena will replace all staircases with escalators to assist the team in its perpetual #climb.

“We have stood with the men’s basketball team through the best of seasons, and more frequently the worst of seasons,” the Bryce Jordan Center said in a press release. “Though we are not able to fund the search for a new coach, we believe that an update to facilities may provide the advantage that the team needs.”

The BJC continued by saying that the #climb is an essential part of the success of men’s basketball and as such it should be made as easy as possible. After all, nobody said the climb had to be unassisted. We aren’t going for a Kanye West triple-double, anyway.

The modifications will be funded primarily by student season ticket sales. However, early reports suggest that these proceeds are only enough to fund a single step. The remainder of the renovation will be paid for using student fee dollars. After all, the arena isn’t just used by Penn State Athletics — students use it recreationally, as well. Think about THON.

Construction on the new escalators is slated to begin this off-season, and is expected to be completed well before the Atherton Street construction project.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Ryan Haines

Ryan is a senior majoring in Economics with a minor in German. Hailing from Lancaster, PA you might be surprised to hear that he is not Amish. Reach out with questions and comments at [email protected] or on Twitter @HyanRaines.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Ryan

Traces Of Joe Paterno Statue Discovered In ‘We Are’ Sculpture

Thanks to the discovery by a pair of materials science students, another piece of the mystery of Joe Paterno’s statue has been solved.

Jason Nolf And Vincenzo Joseph Undaunted By Hometown Championship Chase

Dear Old State… Parks: Black Moshannon

Students Use Fake IDs To Exploit Free Food From Dining Commons

The ‘children under six eat for free’ loophole has taken a financial toll on the university.

[Live Blog] State Of State 2019: State Of Change

This year’s forum is titled State of Change and features 13 speakers, each discussing matters of Penn State life.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend