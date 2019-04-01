Bryce Jordan Center Outfitted With Elevators To Aid In The #Climb

Another Penn State men’s basketball season has come and gone with predictably underwhelming results. Pat Chambers is expected to return as head coach next season to continue with the #climb. The mediocrity (or lack thereof) can be expected to continue…

That is, unless the Bryce Jordan Center has anything to say about it.

Shortly after the announcement that Chambers would return, the BJC made a very important announcement of its own: The arena will replace all staircases with escalators to assist the team in its perpetual #climb.

“We have stood with the men’s basketball team through the best of seasons, and more frequently the worst of seasons,” the Bryce Jordan Center said in a press release. “Though we are not able to fund the search for a new coach, we believe that an update to facilities may provide the advantage that the team needs.”

The BJC continued by saying that the #climb is an essential part of the success of men’s basketball and as such it should be made as easy as possible. After all, nobody said the climb had to be unassisted. We aren’t going for a Kanye West triple-double, anyway.

The modifications will be funded primarily by student season ticket sales. However, early reports suggest that these proceeds are only enough to fund a single step. The remainder of the renovation will be paid for using student fee dollars. After all, the arena isn’t just used by Penn State Athletics — students use it recreationally, as well. Think about THON.

Construction on the new escalators is slated to begin this off-season, and is expected to be completed well before the Atherton Street construction project.

Ryan Haines Ryan is a senior majoring in Economics with a minor in German. Hailing from Lancaster, PA you might be surprised to hear that he is not Amish. Reach out with questions and comments at [email protected] or on Twitter @HyanRaines.

