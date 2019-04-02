College Democrats Present Gun Violence Town Hall

The Penn State College Democrats will host a Gun Violence Town Hall at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4 in 102 Forum.

The group hopes to foster a thoughtful conversation on a pressing issue “given the turbulent times we live in.”

The event will feature representatives from the Moms Demand Action chapter in Centre County, current congressional candidate Marc Friedenberg, student activist Seun Babalola, and a mental health professional.

The College Democrats expect the event to cover a wide variety of topics regarding gun violence and regulation, along with gun ownership and potentially the second amendment. Specifically, the group hopes to draw attention to the recent tragic shooting of Osaze Osagie in State College.



Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Patrick Arnold Patrick Arnold is a freshman studying broadcast journalism. He's oddly obsessed with comedy, music, and high school recruiting, and can usually be found watching sports or miscellaneous things youtube. Feel free to contact Patrick on Twitter: @parnold10, or via Email: [email protected]

State Of State Nails It With New & Improved Format Every speaker was clearly well-versed and able to provide the 30,000-foot view of their topic, in addition to bringing it close to home with a personal perspective.