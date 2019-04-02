College Democrats Present Gun Violence Town Hall
The Penn State College Democrats will host a Gun Violence Town Hall at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4 in 102 Forum.
The group hopes to foster a thoughtful conversation on a pressing issue “given the turbulent times we live in.”
The event will feature representatives from the Moms Demand Action chapter in Centre County, current congressional candidate Marc Friedenberg, student activist Seun Babalola, and
The College Democrats expect the event to cover a wide variety of topics regarding gun violence and regulation, along with gun ownership and potentially the second amendment. Specifically, the group hopes to draw attention to the recent tragic shooting of Osaze Osagie in State College.
