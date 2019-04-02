State College Police Host Active Shooter Training

State College police will host a free active-attacker training session for anyone in the community interested in learning how to protect themselves. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 in the State College Borough Building.

The training session falls in line with an initiative Penn State started last semester when they adopted an active-attacker response program. The program is a part of the university’s ongoing commitment to the safety plan titled “Run, Hide, Fight.”

“Run, Hide, Fight” is endorsed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and FBI and it has been adopted by the majority of Big Ten schools. It is also routinely implemented at the high school level.

Run

Have an escape route and plan in mind.

Make sure it is safe to leave the area you are in. Use your eyes and ears to determine if it is safe to run.

Leave your belongings behind.

Keep your hands visible.

Once in a safe place, call police and give detailed information about what is happening. Don’t assume someone else has already called the police.

Hide

If unable to run from the danger, your second option should be to hide.

Find a place that’s out of the attacker’s sight and remain quiet.

Do not huddle together, because it makes an easier target.

Lock and barricade doors with whatever is available, such as desks, chairs, or door wedges. Shut off lights.

Fight

Fighting is a last resort to be used only when your life is in imminent danger. (However, sometimes fighting may be the first and only option.)

Find an object to use as a weapon, such as a fire extinguisher, backpack, book or chair.

Attempt to incapacitate the attacker; commit to your actions; work with others to disable the assailant.

Following the recent shooting at the Ramada Inn on South Atherton, State College Police are inviting everyone in the Penn State community to participate in the training.



Students were furious after Penn State didn’t send out any alerts about the downtown shooting and voiced their opinions via social media. Two hours after the shooting, Penn State acknowledged the shooting with a short and simple statement, “Safety is our top priority.”

State College Police Department asks anyone interested to RSVP here. All questions can be directed to Officer Salyards via email or by phone at 814-234-7150.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Hope Damato Hope is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. She resides in Northern Virginia but likes to tell people she's from D.C. since no ones heard of Manassas. She considers herself a coffee expert, obsessive Eagles fan and likes long walks on the beach. Feel free to follow her on twitter @hopemarinaa to send her funny tweets or email her at [email protected] to criticize her writing.

State Of State Nails It With New & Improved Format Every speaker was clearly well-versed and able to provide the 30,000-foot view of their topic, in addition to bringing it close to home with a personal perspective.