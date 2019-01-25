Students Angry At Penn State After No Alert Sent For State College Shooting
Update 1:09 a.m.: Nearly two hours later, Penn State has (finally) acknowledged that something happened in State College.
Original story: More than an hour has passed since news broke about a fatal shooting at the Ramada Hotel in State College, and Penn State has yet to send any alert to students about the incident or advising. Many students have voiced their frustration about the lack of communication — especially after the university issued what some are calling an unnecessary early dismissal alert Thursday afternoon.
We will update this post with additional tweets as they are posted.
Shooting Reported At Ramada Hotel In State College
The suspect is identified as a 5’7″ 21-year-old white male from Bellefonte who fled the seen on foot wearing grey outerwear.
