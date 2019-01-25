PSU news by
Students Angry At Penn State After No Alert Sent For State College Shooting

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
1/25/19 12:23 am

Update 1:09 a.m.: Nearly two hours later, Penn State has (finally) acknowledged that something happened in State College.

Original story: More than an hour has passed since news broke about a fatal shooting at the Ramada Hotel in State College, and Penn State has yet to send any alert to students about the incident or advising. Many students have voiced their frustration about the lack of communication — especially after the university issued what some are calling an unnecessary early dismissal alert Thursday afternoon.

https://twitter.com/1606bassett/status/1088661440129568768
https://twitter.com/ErinHines99/status/1088658708840747009

We will update this post with additional tweets as they are posted.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

