Students Angry At Penn State After No Alert Sent For State College Shooting

Update 1:09 a.m.: Nearly two hours later, Penn State has (finally) acknowledged that something happened in State College.

We understand the concerns and safety is a priority. The University is looking into the alerts and will share an update. — Penn State (@penn_state) January 25, 2019

Original story: More than an hour has passed since news broke about a fatal shooting at the Ramada Hotel in State College, and Penn State has yet to send any alert to students about the incident or advising. Many students have voiced their frustration about the lack of communication — especially after the university issued what some are calling an unnecessary early dismissal alert Thursday afternoon.

Thank U @penn_state for not updating me about an active shooter. I heard about it through GroupMe. You alerted us about “snow” BUT NOT AN ACTIVE SHOOTER?!? My bff lives 2 mins away from the hotel & had no clue. My roomie’s friend was WORKING THERE when it all happened. NOTIFY US. — Manda♡ (@MandaaxPanda) January 25, 2019

@penn_state I don’t need an alert about a couple of snowflakes. I need one when my classmates and I could be in real danger. — Abby Yo (@AbbyYo1) January 25, 2019

@penn_state In case you decide to update our kids! Your students- Reported 3 min ago https://t.co/b2aXbKJNmW — Anthony D'Anna (@AnthonyDAnna2) January 25, 2019

Absolutely disgusting that there has been no text alert throughout this situation. How is this acceptable?! @penn_state @PennStatePolice — Luke Michels (@michelsluke) January 25, 2019

Hey Penn state you can cancel school when there’s no bad weather but you can’t notify me when there’s an active shooter?? Thx — Heather Petty (@heathpetty_) January 25, 2019

WHERE THE FUCK IS OUR ALERT @penn_state https://t.co/cphu2kuZ5X — Praakriti Bhatnagar (@Praakriti) January 25, 2019

so glad penn state has sent us so many helpful alerts (zero) as there’s been an active shooter nearby :) — alyssa (@alyssatombs) January 25, 2019

https://twitter.com/1606bassett/status/1088661440129568768

https://twitter.com/ErinHines99/status/1088658708840747009

There’s an active shooter a mile away from campus and Penn State has refused to alert the students. This is insanity — J (@JennBarnes_) January 25, 2019

Um not to be overly critical but psu alerts are an abomination. Every time something serious has happened on campus, they’ve failed to notify students in hopes of preventing a panic yet said panic ensues when the same news is spread word of mouth by students. — Andrew (@AndrewUhring) January 25, 2019

Penn State said “Oh well we already cashed y’all tuition checks, a lil active shooter ain’t gon hurt y’all. Be safe tho.” — Riss (@rissspeaks) January 25, 2019

Tell me how there was a shooter at large less than 2.5 miles out from Old Main yet students still haven't gotten a message. @penn_state — new year new nate (@notrod13) January 25, 2019

A similar situation happened at UC Davis two weeks ago- a police officer was shot near their campus and their students, faculty, and staff got an alert (I heard that some didn’t, but they did send one out).. they really should still be notifying people.. — Honey Daengdej (@honeydaengdej) January 25, 2019

S/O to Penn State for not warning Students about an active shooter incident minutes from campus!!! — No Church In The Wild (@Jameson_Ginger_) January 25, 2019

Literally a fucking shooter on the loose at Penn State and no alerts have been sent out — Nic (@niccrockett0) January 25, 2019

Why is Penn State not issusing an alert that there’s a shooter on the loose and kids should remain indoors? — katelyn (@_Katie_Morrison) January 25, 2019

.@penn_state thanks for sending me three texts about the nonexistent snow and ice today, but where was the text telling me an active shooter was blocks away from my apartment? I’m so disappointed right now. Terrified and disappointed. — Mary Frances (@MaryFranny2) January 25, 2019

We will update this post with additional tweets as they are posted.

