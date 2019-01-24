Shooting Reported At Ramada Hotel In State College

A woman was shot in the chest and killed at the Ramada Hotel in State College late Thursday night, as first reported by WTAJ.

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers confirmed three deaths to the Centre Daily Times, but could not provide additional details. The coroner was dispatched to the Ramada and to the Tussey Lane location, according to dispatch scanners.



Police continue to investigate and it’s unclear whether the suspect remains at large. The suspect was identified as a 5’7″ 21-year-old white male from Bellefonte who fled the seen on foot wearing grey outerwear.

According to the Centre County Law Enforcement Dispatch, police found and identified a car crashed on Waupelani Drive believed to be connected to the case, but no one was nearby. That scene was later secured, with a car in a ditch across the street from the State College YMCA. The car was towed from that location at approximately 12:15 a.m. Friday.





The car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Ramada hotel has been towed from Waupelani Drive near the State College YMCA. pic.twitter.com/L2hUTgj7UB — Onward State (@OnwardState) January 25, 2019

WTAJ reported the suspect was last seen on Tussey Lane off Waupelani, and most police left from the scene at the Ramada. According to the police scanner, EMS was dispatched to a residence on Tussey Lane, where the suspect allegedly broke in and shot another victim.

The clinical coordinator from Mount Nittany Medical Center could not confirm whether the hospital was on any sort of lockdown.

We’ll continue to update this post as the situation develops.

