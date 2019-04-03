Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle Lined Up For Turning Point USA ‘Campus Clash’ Event
Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will join Charlie Kirk on campus later this month for Turning Point USA’s “Campus Clash” event, which is touring schools around the country. The organization’s Penn State chapter announced the special guests Wednesday morning on Twitter.
Kirk is the founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, which is now represented on more than 1,200 high school and college campuses around the country, according to its website. He is expected to “take on big government, culture, and the left” on the Campus Clash tour.
Trump, Jr. is currently a trustee and executive vice president of The Trump Organization, which he leads with his younger brother Eric. He previously served as a boardroom judge on President Donald Trump’s former TV show, The Apprentice.
Guilfoyle is a former co-host of The Five on Fox News and the vice chair of the America First Action superpac, according to her Twitter account. She’s also an honorary board member of Turning Point USA.
Trump, Jr. and Guilfoyle have apparently been dating for nearly a year.
Campus Clash is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 in the HUB’s Heritage Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and you can register online to attend the event.
