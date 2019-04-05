Jonas Brothers Arrive In State College
Lately, we’ve been feeling so cool.
One day after Champs Downtown won an exciting Elite Eight match-up against Harper’s of Michigan State in the #BarstoolBestBar bracket with the help of some friends in high places online, the newly reunited Jonas Brothers are in State College.
Joe Jonas, who has been the most vocal celebrity to endorse Champs during the competition (He tweeted about it 11 times yesterday), had hinted at a potential visit multiple times during the last few weeks.
Given Jonas’ suggestive tweets, once Champs won the overtime vote, rumors had begun to spread throughout campus. Those rumors became more palpable when Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of her and the other two brothers’ wives/fiancees on a private jet Friday evening.
Follow along with Onward State for more updates on the Jonas Brothers’ impromptu visit to Happy Valley.
Jonas Brothers Bring Down The House At Impromptu Champs Concert
From classics like “Burnin’ Up” and “Year 3000” to newer tunes like “Cool” and “Sucker,” the Jonas Brothers brought a little bit of everything to its short set at Champs on Friday.
James Franklin: 'Show The Jonas Brothers How We Party In State College'
The Jonas Brothers “woke up feelin’ like a new James [Franklin]” on Friday.
