Jonas Brothers Arrive In State College

Lately, we’ve been feeling so cool.

One day after Champs Downtown won an exciting Elite Eight match-up against Harper’s of Michigan State in the #BarstoolBestBar bracket with the help of some friends in high places online, the newly reunited Jonas Brothers are in State College.

Who comes to campus and doesn’t take a picture in front of Beaver Stadium? pic.twitter.com/QPgXsJ75Sa — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 6, 2019

Joe Jonas, who has been the most vocal celebrity to endorse Champs during the competition (He tweeted about it 11 times yesterday), had hinted at a potential visit multiple times during the last few weeks.

Here we go time to show up extra time!! READ BELOW. Maybe I got something up my sleeve if @ChampsPennState wins https://t.co/e3WrbNzxw0 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 4, 2019

Given Jonas’ suggestive tweets, once Champs won the overtime vote, rumors had begun to spread throughout campus. Those rumors became more palpable when Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of her and the other two brothers’ wives/fiancees on a private jet Friday evening.

Follow along with Onward State for more updates on the Jonas Brothers’ impromptu visit to Happy Valley.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.