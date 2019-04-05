PSU news by
Jonas Brothers Arrive In State College

Jim Davidson | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
4/5/19 10:06 pm

Lately, we’ve been feeling so cool.

One day after Champs Downtown won an exciting Elite Eight match-up against Harper’s of Michigan State in the #BarstoolBestBar bracket with the help of some friends in high places online, the newly reunited Jonas Brothers are in State College.

Joe Jonas, who has been the most vocal celebrity to endorse Champs during the competition (He tweeted about it 11 times yesterday), had hinted at a potential visit multiple times during the last few weeks.

Given Jonas’ suggestive tweets, once Champs won the overtime vote, rumors had begun to spread throughout campus. Those rumors became more palpable when Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of her and the other two brothers’ wives/fiancees on a private jet Friday evening.

View this post on Instagram

The #Jsisters are finally together!! @daniellejonas @sophiet ❤ 😍 🎉 🙌🏽

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Follow along with Onward State for more updates on the Jonas Brothers’ impromptu visit to Happy Valley.

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's news editor

