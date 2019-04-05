Underagers Pissed About Jonas Brothers Reunion At Champs
The Jonas Brothers are performing at Champs Downtown, and this is not a drill. If you’re 21+ and got to the Allen Street hot spot early enough, you’re in the Year 3000 right now.
If you’re not 21, however, you’re probably pissed like these folks in the same situation.
Your time will come, people. It seems like Champs will be making the magic happen for a long time…
In the meantime, you could run around and try to find them?
They’ve already been to Beaver Stadium, though, so cross that off your list.
Our underage staffers posted up outside of Champs on Allen Street, where they can at least hear the Jonas Brothers reunion even if they can’t *see* it.
If nothing else, at least you can still have ice cream.
