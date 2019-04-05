PSU news by
Underagers Pissed About Jonas Brothers Reunion At Champs

By Elissa Hill
4/5/19 11:17 pm

The Jonas Brothers are performing at Champs Downtown, and this is not a drill. If you’re 21+ and got to the Allen Street hot spot early enough, you’re in the Year 3000 right now.

If you’re not 21, however, you’re probably pissed like these folks in the same situation.

Your time will come, people. It seems like Champs will be making the magic happen for a long time…

In the meantime, you could run around and try to find them?

They’ve already been to Beaver Stadium, though, so cross that off your list.

Our underage staffers posted up outside of Champs on Allen Street, where they can at least hear the Jonas Brothers reunion even if they can’t *see* it.

If nothing else, at least you can still have ice cream.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

