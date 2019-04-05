Underagers Pissed About Jonas Brothers Reunion At Champs

The Jonas Brothers are performing at Champs Downtown, and this is not a drill. If you’re 21+ and got to the Allen Street hot spot early enough, you’re in the Year 3000 right now.

If you’re not 21, however, you’re probably pissed like these folks in the same situation.

That moment when the jonas brothers come to pennstate to perform but its at a bar and youre underage and cant go — Rashele | #FreePalestine (@RasheleRadayday) April 6, 2019

When the Jonas brothers are at champs but ur not 21 yet… :/ — B (@brooke_ellaa) April 6, 2019

So, the Jonas Brothers are here, at Penn State, playing tonight.



At one of the 21+ bars.



Me, a 20 year old fan: pic.twitter.com/XEpLXwQpeR — Amanda Sublette (@amanda_sublette) April 6, 2019

Why am I not 21 yet!! I wanna see the Jonas Brothers so bad! — Lena (@lena99maria) April 6, 2019

i have never wanted to be 21 more until finding out that the jonas brothers are playing at a bar at my school… — Marissa (@MarissaRizzolo) April 6, 2019

Low-key pissed I'm not 21. Would love to see the Jonas Brothers at champs. Fml — Andrew Taylor/ Big T (@TheBiggest_T) April 6, 2019

the jonas brothers are really at champs rn & i’m not 21 pic.twitter.com/et9jW1aEQT — janie ❁ (@janiebohannon) April 6, 2019

the jonas brothers are in state college and probably playing randomly at a bar tn and i’m less than a year shy of being 21 now. dnt text ok. — nicole (@nicolemundyy) April 6, 2019

@joejonas I would just like to inform u when I was 8 I made a joe Jonas collage for your birthday and security made me throw it away, now you’re here at PSU and I’m not 21 yet. WHEN WILL I WIN JOE….WHEN — bren (@brennarinds) April 6, 2019

Your time will come, people. It seems like Champs will be making the magic happen for a long time…

The Jonas Brothers couldn’t have waited 3 weeks to come to Penn State for me to turn 21?? — Lauren (@laurenmetikosh) April 6, 2019

I missed Joe Jonas freshman year at THON because I was doing homework and now I’m missing all of the Jonas Brothers at Champs because I’m not in town/21 years old — Marley (@MarleyOBrien) April 6, 2019

the jonas brothers are at a bar in state college that only allows 21+ right now ask me how i feel — Rach (@rach_mulraney) April 6, 2019

In the meantime, you could run around and try to find them?

since i’m not 21 i’m going to run around all over state college to find the jonas brothers — court (@CourtneyMoul) April 6, 2019

They’ve already been to Beaver Stadium, though, so cross that off your list.

Who comes to campus and doesn’t take a picture in front of Beaver Stadium? pic.twitter.com/QPgXsJ75Sa — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 6, 2019

Our underage staffers posted up outside of Champs on Allen Street, where they can at least hear the Jonas Brothers reunion even if they can’t *see* it.

If you can’t get in to see the @jonasbrothers, you can at least crowd outside of @ChampsPennState. pic.twitter.com/LpjoB03gDz — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 6, 2019

If nothing else, at least you can still have ice cream.

The Jonas Brothers are literally here at State College, a few blocks away at Champs. I’m underage and I’m upset. So I’m treating myself pic.twitter.com/ewpwBxbWgM — Cindy Chen (@cindyxchen) April 6, 2019

